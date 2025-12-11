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On America's First AI-Generated Chart Hit
Money talk is much louder now.
Aug 3
•
jaime brooks
35
3
4
June 2026
The Publicist is Part of the Band
How will AI change music? For me, there was only one way to find out.
Jun 30
•
jaime brooks
45
8
13
April 2026
The Greatest Living American Songwriter We Don't Talk About
On devaluation and decanonization.
Apr 30
•
jaime brooks
61
10
12
March 2026
Why Do So Many Big Artists Hate Touring?
On the relationship between fantasy, reality, and automation.
Mar 23
•
jaime brooks
553
33
64
Was Rock Music Deliberately Pushed Out of the Mainstream?
On Billy Corgan's claims about the top-down curatorial power of MTV.
Mar 9
•
jaime brooks
186
34
33
January 2026
Should Condé Nast Subsidize Pitchfork?
On paywalls and competition in music journalism.
Jan 21
•
jaime brooks
61
6
7
December 2025
2025: The Year Filk Broke
The past, present, and future of fandom.
Dec 11, 2025
•
jaime brooks
18
3
2
The Seat of Loss Holiday Gift Guide
What to do with money if you have enough of it not to know.
Dec 4, 2025
•
jaime brooks
13
4
November 2025
What Will Happen With AI Music?
Only a copyright claim from a major label could stop an AI-generated pop song from breaching the Hot 100. What now?
Nov 20, 2025
•
jaime brooks
43
5
7
October 2025
It's Probably Good That Pitchfork Is Doing Comments And Reader Scores
Thoughts on forums, criticism, and competition.
Oct 22, 2025
•
jaime brooks
15
6
What Does Bill Ackman Want With Universal Music Group?
Critics don't matter unless they own ten percent of the company.
Oct 20, 2025
•
jaime brooks
35
5
7
September 2025
The Story of Rockism
How much influence do music critics really have?
Sep 5, 2025
•
jaime brooks
52
6
10
© 2026 jaime brooks
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