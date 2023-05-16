Subscribe
The Last Recording Artist
A comprehensive guide to ghostwriters, virtual pop stars, and the world to come.
jaime brooks
May 16
35
11
Notes
The Summer of Love and the Holy Fair
My new piece about the history of the American music festival for The New Inquiry.
jaime brooks
May 9
5
Notes
April 2023
The Base Determines The Superstructure
A story about songs that predicted the future, and what we can learn from them.
jaime brooks
Apr 14
36
March 2023
What is Prestige?
The highest possible compliment you could ever pay to a lie without going over the line and believing it.
jaime brooks
Mar 6
20
February 2023
This Is What You'll Pay For
The Menace of Generative Music
jaime brooks
Feb 22
90
5
