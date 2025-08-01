Full disclosure: I like superhero movies. When I was a toddler and I used to go on trips with my Dad in his truck, there was a little TV with a VCR in the sleeper that I would watch Max Fleischer Superman cartoons on because they were in the public domain by then so you could get the tapes for cheap at truck stops. Some of my earliest memories are of being obsessed with the Christopher Reeve movies and trying to draw the climactic final conflict between Superman and Nuclear Man from Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. This interest persisted into adulthood, kicking into overdrive when I saw a bunch of scanned pages from Grant Morrison’s X-Men run posted on a message board and started voraciously consuming every CBR file I could get my hands on. When Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I was there at the first available midnight showing, because I was the type of person who was already buying and enjoying the source material it was based on.

In my twenties, all of my friends used to come with me once a year to go see whatever Marvel’s big flagship release was as a birthday present, even if they actively disliked comic book movies and/or each other. Those are honestly some of my happiest memories of that time in my life. I understand and fully believe that for others, it was the films of David Lynch or whoever that cracked open their hearts and allowed light to get in, but for me, it was stumbling into Five Guys after having smoked half a spliff in somebody’s Hyundai Elantra on the way over from the theater where we had all just watched GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Anyway, as a conossieur of this bullshit, I can tell you with great confidence that very few of the superhero movies that have been released in the past five years have been bangers. I will list the exceptions here in bullet point form and then move on to my actual point:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a banger. The discourse surrounding Simu Liu and Awkwafina on Twitter is generally very unpleasant, but by the end of that thing I found myself genuinely invested in the question of whether or not their characters’ relationship was platonic or romantic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a banger. The cast was great, and I love how Jon Watts used his Spider-Man movies as an opportunity to poke gently at the conventional wisdom about what heroism looks like that has underpinned other Marvel movies. The events of the film force Tom Holland’s version of the character to go up against the exact villains that past incarnations of Spider-Man went up against in their films, but instead of punching them out and webbing them up as his predecessors did, he talks to them and tries to help them solve the underlying problems that led them to resort to villainy in the first place. It really worked for me.

The rest of them? Emphatically not bangers. The decision to expand Marvel Studios’ output to Disney Plus really did seem to compromise the integrity of the theatrical features, which blunted the momentum of the entire franchise. The faltering box office performance of Marvel’s output seemed to be a logical consequence of their diminishing quality. I didn’t think Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was very good, for example, so it made sense to me that it wasn’t performing. Didn’t seem like an issue that required anything more than simple aesthetic analysis to diagnose.

The performance of this year’s big superhero tentpoles shows us that there is another factor at play, though. Superman, for example, was a banger. The cast was wonderful, the script was well-written, and the plot was geopolitically coherent to an extent that was kind of shocking given how spineless and incomprehensible superhero films usually are on that score even when, in the case of Captain America: Brave New World, they actually purport to be about geopolitics. The film has generated great word of mouth and shown real legs at the U.S. box office, recently surpassing the domestic haul of the last solo Superman outing to hit theaters, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Internationally, though, the numbers are soft. Lest anyone suggest that this is because Superman as a character has an appeal that is uniquely American in nature, the international box office for Fantastic Four: First Steps has been similarly weak relative to what it is doing domestically. Like Superman, it also received an A- CinemaScore from audiences, and it follows characters who aren’t any more or less American than any of the other Marvel characters who are depicted as being based out of New York City, like Spider-Man. So, what’s going on here? Audiences seemed to like these pictures, and one of them was even good! What’s stopping them from raking in a billion dollars the way so many of these movies did a decade ago?

The answer is China. Chinese moviegoers are not going to see any of this shit. They may have appreciated Hollywood’s efforts to capture their attention during the twenty tens, but they have their own film industry now, which is perfectly capable of satisfying the wants and needs of the Chinese audience without outside assistance. The year’s biggest box office success over there is Ne Zha II, an extravagant-looking animated feature about a Chinese mythological character based on a novel that was written a century before the Puritans arrived at Plymouth Rock. At a time when Hollywood tentpoles are struggling to make one billion, Ne Zha II has made two.

The anti-American sentiment that Superman director James Gunn credits with his film’s low international numbers is probably a factor, and justifiably so, given the bipartisan consensus that has emerged in American politics around the practice of scapegoating China for all of our problems. Even beyond that, though, China seems to be perfectly happy looking inward for inspiration rather than to other hemispheres. They’re not the only ones.

A few years ago, Kelsey McKinney wrote a great post for Defector about how Sydney Sweeney’s career differs from that of actresses who came from wealthy families, like Dakota Johnson or Maya Hawke. Sydney Sweeney is from Spokane, Washington, which is near the state’s eastern border. Culturally and economically, it has more in common with Montana and Idaho than Seattle or Portland, which means it is a world away from the tony L.A. neighborhoods where the children of celebrities grow up.

Back then, McKinney noted that at least half of Sweeney’s Instagram feed consisted of paid advertisements for various products. This represented a very different way of using that platform than we see from actresses like Johnson and Hawke, who primarily only ever use it to promote their own projects or social justice causes. According to a twenty twenty-two Hollywood Reporter interview with Sweeney herself, Sweeney did ads because, unlike many of her peers, she actually needed the money. Even though she was already famous enough to warrant a THR cover story, she claimed she was not making enough to justify taking six months off of work to have a baby.

Accordingly, Sweeney’s focus on advertising has only grown more intense since then. She has appeared in ads for Ford, a soap company called “Dr. Squatch,” and now, as even a cursory glimpse at the social media feed of your choice will likely show you, American Eagle. Presumably, these campaigns have generated enough income to allow her to take a vacation, but they have also stirred up no small amount of backlash in the process. Much of the discourse about these ads skips past the economic angle raised by McKinney and focuses in on the idea that the ads are odious and off-putting in a way that is individual to Sweeney herself. Maybe she’s racist, maybe she industry considers her to be bad at modelling, or maybe her team just hates her too much to get her respectable gigs shilling for more prestigious brands like Dior or Mercedes-Benz. This type of thing. Big picture, though, Sweeney’s career moves reflect broader trends.

Aesthetically, there’s certainly a world of difference between Sweeney’s recent campaigns and the ads for luxury brands like that Hollywood A-listers typically sign on for. The most important distinction, however, might have less to do with what the ads look like and more to do with who is meant to be seeing them. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio rarely do ads targeted at American consumers. Their campaigns might be inescapable in Europe or Asia, but you rarely ever see them in commercials here. With Sweeney, it’s the opposite. She pitches products that are available primarily to American consumers, in American malls and grocery stores. The target audience is domestic, not international.

Maybe it’s true that Sweeney could be doing Dior campaigns if she wanted, and that she chooses not to because she’d genuinely rather be collaborating with Dr. Squatch to sell her own used bathwater. Maybe she just is really bad at modelling. Maybe she really does just have a shitty team. Perhaps whatever obstacles prevent her from aligning with more prestigious brands really are individual to her and not likely to affect other American actors her age. It’s certainly professional negligence of some form or another that no one succeeded in explaining to her that the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters, of which Madame Web was a part, is a different thing than the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What if it’s not just her, though? What if the more conventional, glamorous path to fame and fortune that she seems to be deviating from just isn’t an option for someone in her position anymore? What if it required the active participation of international audiences who simply aren’t interested in playing along anymore? What if accumulating the sort of prestige that used to allow American celebrities to sell aspirational luxury products to the rest of the world’s most strident clout chasers has become pointless? What if, from now on, the new normal is trying to maximize the amount of money you can make from domestic consumers while you’re still young enough to appeal to susceptible teenage consumers?

Andrew Breitbart used to say that politics is downstream from culture, which begs the question: what is culture downstream from?

Remember back in twenty twenty, when we all found out that RuPaul was fracking? Back then, I didn’t think much about fracking. I just knew the basic, important stuff: that it’s a way of extracting fossil fuels from the ground, that it uses up a lot of water, and that it’s very destructive to the environment. At that point in time, it seemed bizarre that such a fixture of what most Americans would probably consider liberal or progressive media would be interested in such a thing. The juxtaposition of the world’s most famous drag queen and the world’s most destructive form of natural resource extraction was so provocative and confusing that it became a meme.

After all, wasn’t the popular consensus that we, as a society, had decided to move away from fossil fuels in order to combat climate change? Was that not why Greta Thunberg used to inspire her elders to opine about how Gen Z was going to save the world back before she pissed them all off by talking about capitalism and Palestine? Isn’t that the reason why the liberal boomers who have been taking to the streets to protest Trump all year are still driving around the Teslas that, as their bumper stickers helpfully remind us, they bought before the CEO went crazy?

To gain the context we need to answer all of these questions and better understand why RuPaul was fracking, we have to turn the clock back to two thousand eight. Obviously, there was a lot going on in two thousand eight. Barack Obama was elected president, there was a global financial crisis, and the modern superhero media boom kicked off in earnest with the release of Iron Man and The Dark Knight. In addition to all of that, though, two thousand eight was also the beginning of something that people who are into fracking like to call “the shale revolution.”

Back then, U.S. oil and natural gas production started to drastically increase after decades of stasis due to innovations like “hydraulic fracturing” and “directional drilling,” which made previously inaccessible fossil fuel reserves suddenly cost-effective to extract. In America, the notion of a “green transition” away from fossil fuels towards more sustainable, less destructive alternatives always depended on bipartisan consensus. In order for such a thing to happen, it had to be led by private industry and there had to be a national security angle in order to bring conservatives onside. The upside of the green transition for them was that it would lead to “energy independence,” unshackling the U.S. from dependency on foreign oil. The shale revolution kind of fucked that up by making it possible for America to achieve “energy independence” by doubling down on fossil fuels instead.

The American private industries that were supposed to lead the world into a green future with zero emissions instead began to re-orient themselves in another direction entirely. Vehicles got bigger, heavier, and even less fuel-efficient. Progressively larger swaths of the population started to imagine a future that revolved around the resource-guzzling data centers that power technologies like cryptocurrency, virtual worlds, and whatever the phrase “artificial intelligence” is supposed to refer to this week. RuPaul started fracking, and so on, and so on.

Fracking has a lot to do with technology and geography, which are both very compelling possible answers to the question of what culture sits downstream from. I still need to do a lot of reading before I can jump to any truly entertaining conclusions about which form of determinism is the most correct, though. What I do feel confident in asserting is that I think understanding what is going on culture at this particular moment in time is a lot easier once you can see that it is not just RuPaul who is fracking. Everyone is fracking. From one hemisphere to the other, there is fracking as far as the eye can see.

Why is country music so popular now? Well, maybe building some kind of international cultural consensus probably feels less necessary after you’ve decided to give up on the Paris accords and stick to getting high on your own supply. Why were country hits like Shaboozey’s “Tipsy” and Dasha’s “Austin” among the best-selling singles of last year in the United Kingdom, where country has typically been seen as tacky and provincial? Well, that kind of makes sense in a world where European leaders are forced to sign humiliating trade deals, even in the face of the shocking antipathy that J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth were shown to have expressed towards Europe during signalgate, in order to remain under American military protection. These countries need the U.S. more than the U.S. needs them. Their geography does not provide for the kind of independence America now enjoys.

Why are Sydney Sweeney’s ad campaigns so crass and unpleasant? Well, it’s arguably a red flag to find any ad campaigns pleasant in the first place, but the answer to that question probably has to do with the way that they are targeted at people who actually live here, rather than at cosmopolitan global elites who are meant to see America as being glamorous and inspiring. They reflect what American culture actually feels like on the ground, not the fantasy version we sold the rest of the world in order to further the cold war-era liberal international order. This is what it looks like when American pop culture decides to reduce its dependency on foreign clout.

What’s with all these leftist mayoral candidates doing so well in their primaries? Well, when Zohran Mamdani talked to voters in New York City districts that broke towards Trump in the last presidential election, they talked a lot about affordability, but also expressed a healthy dose of skepticism about the money the U.S. is spending to support Israel and Ukraine, echoing the isolationist sentiments we’ve also been hearing from right-wing “America First” hardliners like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The idea that America should pivot away from international entanglements and focus on problems at home seems to have an appeal that may transcend both traditional partisan politics and Trump’s personal cult of personality.

The parallels to fracking in American mass culture go way beyond the geopolitical aspects, though. It’s not just about isolationism. It’s also about self-destruction. Why is everyone vaping now? Well, there’s kind of an interesting symmetry between nicotine and fossil fuels, isn’t there? Society at large goes through all this brutally arduous work to get rid of a harmful product that kills countless people and pollutes the air, only for some new technology to come along and convince everyone to get hooked on an even more reckless and destructive version of the thing we all just worked so hard to get rid of. Vaping is a way of fracking one’s own body.

Why is gambling on the rise? Well, doubling down on fossil fuels in the face of catastrophic climate change is a pretty big gamble in and of itself, is it not? Everyone has to pay into Social Security even despite the very real possibility the money won’t still be there when it comes time to collect, so what’s the difference between that and buying a meme stock or a shitcoin or a six-way parlay? Even index funds, allegedly the smartest and most low-risk investment strategy around, are all tied up in the performance of so-called “magnificent seven” companies that are spending outrageous amounts of capital on AI products that have yet to prove they can turn a profit. Why reject risky, short-term thinking on an individual basis when it has become the animating principle of our entire society?

Speaking of AI, the similarities between fracking and AI are innumerable. Both technologies involve using tons of water and spitting out tons of carbon in order to extract new value from wells that were previously thought to have been tapped. Training large language models is essentially, from the perspective of the companies that are doing it, fracking new content out of huge databases of text that would otherwise be difficult to monetize. The sales pitch for products like generative video and generative music is basically that we will soon be able to frack new media out of existing films and recordings for less money than it would cost to create them from scratch. Instead of establishing sustainable practices and transitioning away from excess and extraction, the sales pitch for AI is that we can just bet everything on data centers that will do to culture what directional drills and hydraulic fracturing pumps have been doing to the Earth for the past decade.

When Ronan Farrow confronted RuPaul about fracking directly in a New Yorker profile last year, Farrow wrote that he was “defiantly annoyed” in his response. “Do you buy gas?” RuPaul is said to have retorted. “Before you point the finger, smell it first, bitch.” Maybe he had more of a point than he even knew.