The Seat of Loss

The Seat of Loss

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Andrew Murnane's avatar
Andrew Murnane
Aug 4

Theory don’t pay the bills

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Scott Wilkinson's avatar
Scott Wilkinson
Aug 4

Great piece, thanks! I love your bottom line conclusion that weaker copyright and letting artists do what they want is preferable to the major labels owning all these outputs. I agree.

That said, I'm dumbfounded that the Fenix Flexin song you posted the video of above is even popular. To my ears, it sounds like typical lowest common denominator garbage produced by AI. Having spent time trying to create lyrics using AI, the half-baked, mediocre aspect of the lyrics in that song was blatantly obvious to me as AI produced.

But I have no doubt that it's only a matter of time before AI will be producing lyrics every bit as brilliant, original, and poetic as Joni Mitchell's or John Lennon's. That, to me, is pretty depressing.

Finally, it's fascinating to compare what is happening in the music industry with the AI witch hunt going on here on Substack and in other places over writing. I'm not that involved in the music industry, so I might have missed it, but so far I haven't seen the kind of persecution, shaming, and witch hunts in the music industry over AI-generated music that I've been seeing here over the use of AI in writing.

And I'm not sure whether publishing companies are at the same place that the major labels have reached yet, where they're totally okay with AI-produced novels as long as they're involved in making the money off of them. If the major publishing houses aren't there yet, I suspect they will be before long.

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