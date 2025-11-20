A long time ago, I became interested in the work of a group within Google called Magenta, who were trying to apply machine learning and neural networks to music production. To this end, they created plug-ins for Ableton Live and an open-source hardware instrument called the NSynth Super that you could build yourself according to specifications that Magenta made available online. That was about seven years ago, now. Two years ago, the research team that Magenta was part of merged with DeepMind and presumably became part of Google’s current AI efforts.

The NSynth Super is kind of a fascinating artifact in retrospect. I was very interested in it back then, but I don’t know if I really comprehended the implications of what it was doing. I remember the sounds it made being very fuzzy. They sometimes resembled familiar instruments, but it sounded as if you were hearing them through a kind of audible fog or haze. Turning the dials to try to lock in on a sound I liked reminded me very much of sitting in front of a CRT TV as a child, moving an antenna around trying to pick up a signal that would turn the fuzzy distortion on the screen into entertainment.

Today, I hear that same fuzz in the outputs of AI music platforms like Suno. Along with the robotic quirks of the vocal performances these platforms generate, the fuzziness is one of the most obvious signs that a song has been AI-generated, at least if you know what to listen for. There’s just a lot less of it now. The picture behind the fuzz is a lot clearer, to the point where you kind of forget it’s there if the content behind it is engaging enough.

Suno outputs frequently sound tinny, stilted, bitcrushed, and compressed within an inch of their lives, but so does a lot of the music that people make with DAWs and home recording equipment. When Marley Marl first started loading drum hits from old records he liked into a sampler to program his own beats with them, the audio quality of the samples needed to be very poor in order to fit them into the sampler’s limited memory. He still made classics. When producers abandoned hardware samplers and specialized studio equipment for computers at the turn of the millenium, popular music as a whole started to become palpably cold, rigid, and minimal. That didn’t stop it from being good, or successful.

Suno outputs are nowhere near the level of fidelity they would need to achieve in order to satisfy audiophiles, but most people are not audiophiles. Consequently, in recent months, anecdotal evidence of the popularity of AI-generated music has begun to pile up. Recently, a story about an AI-generated country song called “Walk My Walk” provoked a lot of discussion, including commentary from members of the country establishment like Jason Aldean.

In my view, the “Walk My Walk” controversy was kind of a red herring. Headlines touted that it had hit number one on a Billboard country chart, but it was just a digital song sales chart. As I explained two years ago, when artists like Aldean and Oliver Anthony Music went viral on the back of a relatively small number of digital purchases, sales of digital files have fallen off a cliff since their peak over a decade ago. Digital sales charts are some of the easiest to manipulate, which is why it’s so common for fans of relatively unpopular artists to cite iTunes sales charts in an effort to make it seem like their faves are doing better than they actually are. If you want to know how well an artist is actually doing, you check Kworb.

Another AI music story that has breached the mainstream is that of Telisha “Nikki” Jones, an entrepreneur from Mississippi who uses Suno to create R&B songs and releases them under the name Xania Monet. “Xania” is signed to a company called Hallwood Media, which was founded by a former Interscope executive. They also manage 2Hollis.

On the surface, the success of the Xania Monet project seems quite a bit more serious than that of relative punchlines like the Velvet Sundown and “Walk My Walk.” Jones’ deal with Hallwood was worth three million dollars, according to Billboard. Radio stations played her song “How Was I Supposed To Know?” often enough for it to land on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. Jones recently made her television debut on CBS Mornings, where she was interviewed by Gayle King about her success.

All any of that really tells us, though, is that there is money behind the project. If we zoom out and look at the world outside the music industry, AI is obviously a massive story. The stock market now seems to revolve entirely around AI-oriented companies and narratives about how the technology is going to revolutionize various industries. To me, Xania Monet seems much more like an example of a music company trying to find a way to capitalize on such narratives in their industry than it seems like an example of organic success.

Jones’ story is compelling, and for anyone without a baseline skepticism of the technology, she’s easy to root for. The pundits who delighted in shit-talking the Velvet Sundown and opining about how “Walk My Walk” only succeeded because country fans are especially primed to enjoy formulaic slop have, thus far, been much less enthusiastic about the prospect of throwing similar barbs at Jones. She’s a perfect vehicle through which to market AI to the masses, and the cost of radio promotion and PR is probably negligible for a company willing to throw seven figures behind an artist that doesn’t really exist in corporeal reality. Anyone can buy radio promotion and PR, though.

The real canary in the coal mine that can tell us how cooked we actually are is a song called “I Run” by an artist who bills themselves as “Haven.” According to Billboard, it’s the work of two British producers, one of whom used Suno to transform a recording of his own voice into something different. When I first heard it, I thought the vocal sounded a bit like Rihanna, but the artist who formally complained she was being impersonated was the English singer Jorja Smith. After the song went viral on TikTok, Smith’s label complained to Spotify, who pulled “I Run” from circulation. Though the track was played enough to land on Billboard’s US singles chart, the trade opted not to include it, citing concerns about copyright infringement.

Suno is effectively a prompt-based music production tool. It is theoretically capable of writing lyrics, but it works best when the user supplies their own. Telisha Jones describes herself as a poet and writes Xania Monet’s lyrics herself, while Suno supplies the melodies and a generative vocal performance that relies on tech similar to what has been powering Vocaloid since the turn of the millennium. The creators of “I Run” apparently used their own lyrics and melody, using Suno solely to fulfill the role that a session vocalist might have otherwise played in the creative process.

Because Suno’s models were almost certainly trained on copyrighted music by massively successful artists, the vocal performances they generate often sound like those artists, regardless of the prompter’s intent. Try to make a poppy singer/songwriter track, for example, and the vocalist will sound like a collage of phonemes from Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter. The prompt interface does attempt to block users from utilizing the names of some artists, like Elvis or the Beatles, but the smaller the artist in question is, the less like Suno is to discourage you from using their name in prompts. Even if you use no artist names at all, though, and describe the sound you want in completely neutral language, the result might end up sounding conspicuously familiar.

It’s entirely possible that the producers behind “I Run” specifically wanted the vocal to sound like Jorja Smith, but it’s equally possible that Suno generated a vocal that sounds very much like her without having been explicitly prompted to. That’s how it works. It reassembles pieces of existing music into a new form based on the user’s instructions. If “I Run” can be considered an impersonation of Jorja Smith, then every Suno output with vocals can probably be considered an impersonation of some other artist.

The major labels are currently engaged in lawsuits with Suno, and have recently struck deals with many competitors in the space. Recently, UMG reached a settlement with a platform called Udio, at which point users found that they were no longer allowed to download their creations or license them for commercial use. Warner inked a similar deal with the platform not long after, sure to be followed before long by Sony, the conglomerate to which Jorja Smith is signed. At present, Suno has yet to capitulate to the majors, and users can still download and distribute their creations with impunity, but the deplatforming of “I Run” makes it clear that Suno-generated music will face an uphill battle to meaningful success unless Suno follows in the footsteps of their competitors and bends the knee.

The fact that “I Run” became popular enough to warrant this kind of public smackdown in the first place more or less proves that the technology to generate viable pop hits on demand does now exist. The British producers who claim responsibility for it didn’t have the benefit of a three million dollar record deal or a high-powered publicist behind them, but they found an audience anyway. Listeners didn’t reject the fuzzy audio quality or the uncanny Vocaloid singing, so it stands to reason that at least some of the billions of similarly fuzzy, stilted tracks that platforms like Suno will generate in the years to come will also become hits.

The goal of the major labels is not to stop AI-generated music from proliferating. Billboard and Spotify may have deplatformed “I Run,” but they had no such concerns about Xania Monet’s music, despite the fact that it was created with precisely the same tools and is presumably therefore also guilty of the same kind of infringement. The economics are too appealing. Suno can generate a four-minute recording in a fraction of the time it takes to listen to one. The model never sleeps, takes breaks, or experiences burnout. From a label perspective, why would you want to dispose of a resource like that?

The goal of the lawsuits that locked down Udio and seek to do the same to Suno is to turn these platforms into proprietary tools that can only be used to create commercial music with the labels’ blessing and explicit financial participation. These platforms might remain open for subscribers to play with in a non-commercial capacity, but the second an AI-generated track goes viral on Spotify or social media, the creator will have no choice but to sign it over to the majors.

It’s similar to what happened when Spotify recently decided to start demonetizing tracks with less than a thousand plays. The majors were concerned that their market share was being eroded by the massive number of tracks coming from independent uploaders, so they pushed Spotify to take steps to enforce a boundary between major label music and the “flotsam and jetsam” being submitted by everyone else. The majors won’t attempt to hold back the flood of AI-generated music that’s coming, they’ll just threaten to nuke anything that goes viral if the creator doesn’t sign a contract indicating the track is a derivative work of something they already own.

If said creators are entirely dependent on the use of AI platforms to generate commercially viable music, they’ll have zero leverage and little choice but to comply. Someone like Telisha Jones, who writes lyrics well but cannot perform them herself, would be particularly vulnerable in such negotiations. Younger creators who come up in an environment where tools like Suno have replaced Digital Audio Workstations as the primary building block of popular music might not have any idea what other options they could possibly have.

In the short term, it’s hard to imagine that Suno or any of the competing services that have yet to settle with the majors will be able to resist these tactics. How do you fight an enemy that can just delete your customers’ work from public circulation if they aren’t sufficiently mobbed up? As UMG investor Bill Ackman has explained, the business model that the majors settled on when they embraced streaming seems incredibly durable. Just like Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Google, any future startup that wants to operate at the intersection of music and technology, no matter how buzzy or well-funded they are, is probably going to have to come to the table.

In the long term, though, it might be difficult for the labels to maintain the type of control over AI music they seem to want to have. Maybe claiming copyright infringement can help them force American startups like Suno and Udio to capitulate, but Chinese tech companies have music generation models too, and China was notoriously indifferent to copyright even before the American political establishment started blaming all of our problems on them. Eventually, it may be possible to run music generation models like the ones that power Suno and Udio locally, which would allow producers to circumvent copyright protection. Platforms like Ace and Kits also provide custom and royalty-free vocal solutions that could help producers evade the specific roadblock that the producers behind “I Run” ran into with Jorja Smith.

The AI bubble might pop, the economy might suffer a catastrophic contraction, and the political and economic structures that underpin what we think of as America might irrevocably change, but this particular genie is probably not going back in the bottle. New technology that has Earth-shattering implications for the future of music production is already out there, and it will still be around in some form even if all the corporations that currently hope to profit from that technology spectacularly fail. The medium of recording itself has changed. The relationship all creators and listeners have with recordings is different, whether we realize that consciously or not.

Now, this is Substack, and I’m best known as an indie musician who opted out of Spotify very early on and released music exclusively on Bandcamp for over a decade. So if you’re reading these words, odds are very good that you still have one particular question in mind: how do I avoid all of this? How do I protect my own listening habits, or perhaps even the entire ecosystem of enthusiast-first, art-for-art’s-sake musical expression that I believe I inhabit from being corrupted by AI? Even if the rest of the world is going to drown in slop, there’s got to be a way to keep the stuff that I like the way it is, right? Can’t Bandcamp or one of their competitors just ban all AI music? Can platforms be forced to label what music is AI and what music isn’t, so that my individual consumer choices remain unaffected by whatever’s going on in the mainstream?

Well, the main thing that AI can’t really do, musically speaking, is play shows. The guys who made “I Run” can’t book themselves into a venue and perform a version of it that fans would recognize. Even if the software got so good that the one who originally made the recording that got uploaded to Suno was able to stand on stage and sing into a microphone and have his vocals converted into something that sounds exactly like the record with zero latency, that would still be kind of weird and unsatisfying, you know? On streaming platforms and social media, white creators might be able to wield digital facsimiles of Black voices without issue, but doing it live in front of a crowd? I don’t see that working. The biggest paycheck an artist like that could hope to cash would have to be from DJ gigs, where the low audio quality of Suno outputs might make it difficult to compete with more technical producers.

So, the most effective step that listeners can probably take to support non-AI music is something that most consumers have already been doing for twenty years: shifting spending from recordings to live shows. Most people like to blame streaming or MP3 piracy for this shift, but if you zoom out and look at the entire history of recorded music, the biggest cause is probably just scarcity. When you adjust for inflation, the value of recordings has been declining ever since it peaked in the fifties with the introduction of vinyl.

The more recordings there are, the less any single one of them is worth, and the advent of digital production and distribution platforms started flooding the market with recordings long before Suno made it possible to generate full songs in seconds. I think this is something that consumers intuitively understand, which is why the notion that “live shows are how artists will make money now” felt so immediately correct to so many people when it first started circulating in the aughts despite the fact that the explicit purpose of live shows had been to promote recordings for decades up until that point. Live shows happen in the material world, where there are material constraints that don’t exist in the digital world. Live shows that happened in the past can’t outcompete live shows that are happening in the present the way that old recordings can outcompete new ones on Spotify.

As such, spending on concert tickets has been going way up and spending on recordings has been going way down. The sky-high prices that Geese tickets in certain cities have been selling for on the resale market in recent months is evidence of the shift in action. Their new album barely troubled the charts, but enthusiasts were willing to pay top dollar to be there in the room when they performed it on tour. Not all that long ago, the buzz acts of the moment might have been studio-based projects whose live show didn’t consist much more of an iPod full of backing tracks being plugged directly into the soundboard. Now, the group that has captured enthusiasts’ imagination is a band of prep school kids who were on track to attend Berklee before they grabbed the attention of some boutique indie labels. The most effective business model for a band like this might involve forgoing the old strategy of trying to make a big splash with an album that reaches as many people as possible in favor of a focus on smaller, more intimate shows that cost an arm and a leg to get into.

As long as consumers remain willing to spend money on live shows, they will probably still have access to a supply of artists who remain focused on making music in the corporeal world, in the old way. The biggest American independent success story of the streaming era thus far has been Mitski, who began releasing music when she was still a student at SUNY Purchase’s Conservatory of Music. Internationally speaking, another big success has been Laufey, who performed as a teenager with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. I suspect the enthusiast-driven independent success stories of the future will mostly emerge from a similar milieu. That kind of pedigree might have seemed uncool back when the competition was garage bands and scenesters who cut their teeth at dive bars, but when the alternative is stuff like “I Run,” enthusiasts might find themselves willing to pay a premium to see artists with credentials that guarantee they can actually play.

Big picture, though—if you are unable or unwilling to pay that premium, are you going to be able to avoid AI encroaching on your listening habits? No. Not unless you completely disengage from new music altogether, the way a lot of jazz and folk fans did after the advent of electric amplification in the fifties and sixties. You will have no way of knowing whether or not tools like Suno were used to create the music you’re hearing unless it was made before those tools existed. Raw, unaltered outputs will still have the telltale fuzziness and Vocaloid awkwardness, yeah, but artists will get much better at camouflaging that stuff in order to avoid copyright enforcement. A lot of music you already love probably already features unlicensed samples you would never know were there unless you got a look at the producer’s DAW session.

No one has the power to screen it out. Bandcamp or one of their competitors could institute some kind of policy against AI-generated music, but they already have policies against unlicensed cover songs and uncleared samples, and the platform is still lousy with them. So is Spotify, for that matter. The entire Lil B discography is on there! The process of clearing all of the samples included on those records would be impossible because not even he knows what they are! He doesn’t even know who produced a lot of that stuff! He used to just open up his email inbox and rap over whatever people had sent him, and if he used one of your beats, you were just happy to be included! It was the cloud rap equivalent of seeing your submission end up on PostSecret! They’ll figure out interstellar travel before they figure out where those royalties should go!

Platforms like Suno represent the same level of paradigm shift as DAWs and Auto-Tune at the turn of the millennium, or drum machines and samplers in the eighties. Not because the music being made with them is or will be good, but because the economics are impossible to dismiss. Literally any day now, someone is going to make a hit song by typing a bunch of words into a prompt box and hitting “generate.” Yes, the vocals will sound slightly robotic and unnatural, but on some level, so do vocal performances that have been comped together from multiple takes and shaped with melodyne by producers. Yes, the raw instrumental outputs are fuzzy and low-quality, but so is every sound that has ever come out of the early hardware samplers that legendary artists used to build the foundations of hip-hop and dance music. Whether you are keeping up with new music by actively seeking out human curation or you’re just letting algorithms serve up whatever’s currently trending, you are going to run into this stuff, and you are probably going to end up liking a bunch of it, whether you know it or not.

I will have more to say about this in the future. I’ve been working on a bigger project that gets deeper into this subject for some time now, but I wanted to write this piece to contextualize recent events given that there’s so much going on in the field these past few weeks. Thanks for reading!

