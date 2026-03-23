The Seat of Loss

The Seat of Loss

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Gabby Llewellyn's avatar
Gabby Llewellyn
Mar 27

This is so good. Your description about the brief honeymoon period of touring life is SPOT ON. My husband has been in a midsize (Christian folk) band for over 15 years and I used to tour with him. He came up in the indie-to-mainstream era you described and let me tell you…we’ve seen some shit haha. The first year I toured with him (merch girl— which I could write a book about!) we were on the road for 285 days of the year. And not in a private jet, Taylor swift kind of way.

I used to dread and get anxiety every summer because that would mean a grueling schedule of flying into a town, hoping all our gear made it, loading it into the rental van, driving the rental van to a field somewhere (festivals are never located anywhere convenient!), unloading, playing, wrapping up (no matter what the weather!) getting to whatever hotel we could afford, sleeping and the flying out the next morning to do the whole thing all over again.

I started losing hair and my nails started to break and bleed from the stress and lack of schedule. Others in our band experienced even worse, long term trauma effects. But that’s not my story to tell.

Anyway. We were young enough at the time that we just thought this was the price of having dreams, and in some ways it paid off — we make a living from music— for now. But the subculture of our genre (Christian) has had a weeeiiiiiird and often troubling cultural change over the last few years thanks to the political landscape. When we joined the music scene Christian music was kind of the corny, homeschool little cousin of regular music. Kinda kookie and weird, but harmless. These days it’s morphed into something else much more harmful… navigating it when you don’t agree with a lot going on has been weird and taken a toll.

Anyway. I don’t even know why I’m sharing all this. Your piece is so well written and so true. Thank you for sharing and for letting me vent in the comments section haha. Cheers!

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Emilie Friedlander's avatar
Emilie Friedlander
Mar 23

Incredible piece Jaime!

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