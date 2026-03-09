A long time ago, Billy Corgan and his group the Smashing Pumpkins released an album called Machina/The Machines of God. It was ambitious in the same way that the movie Southland Tales was ambitious, attempting to thread twenty different needles at once. It was meant to serve as Corgan’s return to alternative rock after the milder, more electronic detour of the Pumpkins’ Adore album, but it was also supposed to be a sprawling concept album with named characters and a narrative arc. At one point, an animated series was commissioned, an effort which produced an unfinished demo reel you can still find online. Eventually, Corgan revealed in an interview with Los Angeles alternative rock station KROQ that Machina was also the group’s swan song, and that they would shortly disband after tiring of “fighting the good fight against the Britneys of the world.”

During this period, the official Smashing Pumpkins website became a hotbed of activity related to the Machina album and the accompanying storyline. It was through this website, for example, that Corgan eventually released Machina II/The Friends and Enemies of Modern Music, a companion album aimed directly at hardcore fans that wasn’t available for purchase in traditional record stores. Superfans convened to discuss the album’s themes on the band’s official message board, and Corgan encouraged them by challenging fans to uncover “The Mystery of Machina” by submitting essays about what they thought the secret meaning of the story was. The winner would be awarded admission not just to the Pumpkins’ “final show” at the Metro in Chicago, but to the subsequent backstage afterparty. The implication was that whatever the hidden meaning behind the album’s story was, putting in the work to truly understand it would mean you knew Corgan just as intimately as the friends and family you would be invited to mingle with if you won the contest.

My understanding is that the ultimate winner of this contest lived on another continent and couldn’t afford to travel to Chicago for the show, so they experienced the Pumpkins’ last stand via sporadic updates on the band’s official message board with the rest of the fanbase, giving their ticket to some other poster who lived close enough to attend. If I remember correctly, when this poster explained the situation to Corgan at the afterparty, he seemed kind of bummed about the whole thing. The late nineties, for him, was a time of false starts and disappointments. The group’s vaunted return to hard rock did not bring about a return to the staggering commercial success of their earlier records. The animated series he hoped might transform his music into a multimedia franchise never happened. He beseeched his fans to discover The Mystery of Machina, but in the end, it was him that ended up being called upon to learn a lesson.

Last week, Corgan uploaded a new episode of his podcast, The Magnificent Others, featuring Conrad Flynn, a Substacker who The New Yorker called a “self-described amateur theologian” when summarizing an appearance he made on Tucker Carlson’s podcast. This happened in a recent profile they did of Nick Land, which should make it clear to experienced discourse-followers which cultural milieu we’re wading into here. Late in the conversation, Corgan offered a suitably conspiratorial take about rock music and MTV in the late nineties that went on to go viral when it was clipped and shared widely on various social media platforms.

Throughout the interview, the two of them spend time contrasting the Beatles and the Monkees, comparing the Monkees, who were actors hired to portray the idea of a rock band rather than a group that had formed and succeeded organically, to the manufactured pop groups we see today. Flynn suggests the durability of the Monkees model has to do with the obvious upside it has for record labels. This is the bit that got people talking:

FLYNN: It’s easier to control the group when the talent—not to say that a lot of pop stars don’t have a lot of talent, a lot of them are, you know, showcases that have been doing it since they were kids—but they’re not writing the material. It’s different from them—in a lot of ways—being a full-fledged artist. This is a very rockist take, but it’s easier from the standpoint of the label to shuffle people around when the talent requirement is much lower. CORGAN: So, you’d argue it’s partially an economic driver. FLYNN: Yeah, but what do you think? A spiritual component? CORGAN: I think—and I will say it overtly—I think that rock has been purposely dialed down in the culture. FLYNN: When would you say that began? Mid two-thousands? CORGAN: Late nineties. I think the first—and this gets “wizard behind the curtain,” right? Somebody’s going to say, “well, how do you know who was the wizard behind the curtain?” All I know is that I saw the gravity shift, okay? If you were at MTV, or around MTV, nineteen ninety-seven, ninety-eight—suddenly, they decided rock was out. FLYNN: Right. CORGAN: When rock was still very, very high up in the game, and it was replaced by rap. They immediately changed the way they—their standards and practices immediately shifted. So, now that things that weren’t allowed were suddenly allowed, people were waving guns. FLYNN: Okay. CORGAN: So, some people assert that the CIA was involved in all of that. Again, above my pay grade, but, I saw it happen. I did witness it happen. FLYNN: Okay. Right. CORGAN: Of course, great music came out of it. So, it’s not like it’s a barren wasteland where something was pushed in that replaced something. Qualitative things and great artists came in, but there was this overt shift. I saw it happen, and then now, as you pointed out, rap seems to be waning in terms of its cultural influence. FLYNN: Right. CORGAN: Pop is completely dominant, [while] rock is probably the most dominant ticket-selling thing in the western world, and yet there’s almost no representation of rock in culture. FLYNN: Right. CORGAN: So, why do we have that schism? I think they purposely dialed down the ability of rock stars to have a voice in the culture.

Essentially, Corgan’s argument is boilerplate anti-poptimism: the idea that the shift away from rock bands towards producer-driven styles like rap and pop was the result of a top-down intervention rather than any economic incentive. He does not explicitly name the culprit, but suggests that MTV was the instrument through which this shift was enacted, and that the CIA may have been involved somehow.

In a way, I can understand his position. MTV really did become conspicuously influential during the late nineties. The corporate consolidation of radio had been apace for a long time by then, but the Telecommunications Act of Nineteen Ninety-Six supercharged that process by making it possible for a few national companies to buy up most of the country’s radio stations. Before that, hit songs often incubated in local scenes, like Seattle’s, for example, before filtering up to national platforms like MTV. Consolidation brought an end to all that, turning what had been a loosely federated landscape of parallel cultural ecosystems into something fundamentally centralized and top-down. Radio stations that were once holistically embedded within the communities they served were suddenly being programmed remotely by distant, unfeeling corporations. MTV stepped in to fill that void.

Was this bad for rock music, then? Did MTV use this newfound influence to willfully push rock out of the mainstream and “dial down” the ability of “rock stars” to have a voice in “the culture?” Did they make a top-down editorial decision to replace rock with rap in the cultural firmament? Well, no, not really.

First off, the timeline doesn’t line up. Rap’s real commercial breakthrough didn’t happen until much later, during the aughts, when albums like 50 Cent’s The Massacre and Lil Wayne’s The Carter III were experiencing massive, million-selling first weeks. From a singles-oriented perspective, I think there’s an argument that rap’s mainstream dominance didn’t really kick off until two thousand two, with Nelly’s “Hot In Herre.” In the late nineties, rock was still huge. Limp Bizkit sold a million copies of Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water first week at the turn of the millennium, which was a feat that none of the grunge titans of the early nineties ever managed. By some metrics, the late nineties was a commercial golden age for heavy music. The decline happened later.

I think there’s probably a much stronger argument to be made that MTV’s top-down editorial decisions helped push Billy Corgan out the mainstream. The rock bands that were doing well during that era didn’t look or sound very much like the Smashing Pumpkins. Korn and Limp Bizkit idolized Ice Cube and Method Man rather than Sabbath and Bowie, and groups like Sublime and Blink-182 emerged from an entirely different lineage. The Pumpkins would have been out of step with the prevailing trends even if they hadn’t replaced their drummer with a sequencer on Adore, moving towards whispery synthpop and trebly, eyeliner-soaked balladry at the precise moment the teenage audience began to clamor for raucous, speaker-rattling low end.

Even so, MTV did continue to showcase Corgan’s peers during the late nineties. Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, and Hole were all invited to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards during that period, for example, regardless of whether or not their new music bore any obvious hip-hop influence. That the people running MTV didn’t extend the same favor to Billy Corgan suggests that maybe they just didn’t like him very much, and that one consequence of their increased curatorial heft during that period was that Adore and Machina didn’t sell as well as they would have if MTV had given them more support. The success of Manson’s Mechanical Animals and Hole’s Celebrity Skin, two albums that Corgan worked on in some capacity, might look to him like clear examples of what might have been possible for the Pumpkins under a different regime.

Would it have made any difference as far as the overall plight of rock as a genre if Adore and Machina had sold better, though? No, of course not. The advent of Auto-Tune and Digital Audio Workstations would still have made the rock band format economically untenable. The market for CDs would still have crashed, forcing a reorganization of label priorities. The young, upstart innovators who shaped the sound of popular music in the aughts were always going to be software-wielding producers rather than guitar-slinging rockers, no matter how hard Lil Wayne tried to make Kevin Rudolf happen.

After the record industry crash that precipitated the iTunes era, labels went into cost savings mode and started spending significantly less on music videos, so MTV stopped devoting so much time to them. They pivoted to reality TV, which was almost as cheap and much more consistently provocative, and then to endless reruns of a show called “Ridiculousness” that consists of people sitting around reacting to YouTube clips. Top-down curation in music had become the province of the ad agencies who put together campaigns for brands like Apple and Volkswagen, and arguably also certain government initiatives, like the Canadian grant programs that powered indie rock scenes in the Toronto-Montréal corridor.

So, even if it were true that MTV had successfully “dialed down” an entire genre’s cultural primacy rather than just Corgan’s, the big story still would have been the decline of recorded music as a pastime unto itself. The post-streaming record industry still hasn’t ever been able to equal the late nineties peak of the CD era when you adjust revenues for inflation, and when you look at label revenues as a percentage of overall GDP, the picture is even bleaker. It’s not just “rock stars” who aren’t making as much of an impact on the mainstream, it’s recording artists in general. Regardless of what genre they’re thought to be operating in, many of the most successful artists on the Hot One Hundred at any given time are effectively unknown to most people, trapped in algorithmic silos and being outcompeted for attention by streamers and roguelikes.

It helps to remember that the entire business of selling records is still a fairly recent invention, not something that’s been a consistent part of everyday life since time immemorial. Our collective relationship with music as an art form has changed radically even in just the last century, and as technology evolves, it will continue to change. What feels normal and correct to Corgan, i.e. the specific paradigm that dominated in the early nineties, may eventually turn out to have been kind of a blip.

One big shift that we’ve seen in just the past twenty years or so has to do with the relationship between recordings and live shows. When recordings were the principal moneymaker, live shows were a promotional expense for major recording artists. Ticket prices stayed low in order to make sure as many fans as possible could attend, and setlists were heavy on new material because the point was to convince them to pick up the new album. Back then, record stores had limited shelf space, and new releases that labels were actively marketing were heavily prioritized. Making money off the back catalog was much more difficult than it is now, so there was little financial incentive to play old stuff beyond the most mandatory hits that audiences needed to hear in order to walk out of the arena feeling good.

This is the approach to live shows that seems to make the most sense to Corgan. He continually resists demands to focus more on his old stuff, prioritizing new material even as his contemporaries rake up cash on the nostalgia circuit. He seems to view that kind of overt crowd-pleasing as undignified—a distraction from his true artistry, which is what he cooks up in the studio when he sits down to record a new album. Back in the nineties, he was so fixated on studio-based self-expression that he usually recorded all of the guitar and bass parts himself, only utilizing James Iha and D’Arcy Wretzky in videos and live shows. His frustration with the “schism” he describes between rock’s dominance on the live circuit and anemic presence in “the culture” likely has a lot to do with his own personal record-brained focus on new music over old hits, and studio creations over in-the-moment experiences. It’s a fixation the mass audience does not seem to share.

Throughout his conversation with Flynn, Corgan argues that rock’s status as “the most dominant ticket-selling thing in the western world” is evidence that natural demand for rock records, or for new creative statements by rock artists, has been artificially suppressed. This take ignores the reality that these are two different markets. Yes, rock music sells a lot of concert tickets. Old rock music. Last year’s Oasis reunion was an absolute sensation, but does that mean audiences on either side of the pond would care one iota more about a new album than they did about Dig Out Your Soul, Don’t Believe The Truth, or Heathen Chemistry? Of course not.

The whole point of the Oasis reunion, and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, and every other crowd-pleasing retrospective live event that has been doing big business at the box-office this decade, is that the concert business has changed. The goal is no longer to boost sales of new music. Live shows are the flagship product now, and they’re being priced accordingly. Ticket prices have gone up, elaborate stage production has become the norm, and even merch is now priced like a luxury good.

When the Pumpkins were selling millions of CDs in the nineties, it was teenagers buying them. The present-day concert industry succeeds by selling tickets to those same teenagers, who have now entered middle age and are therefore making as much money as they’re ever going to in their entire lives, which makes them the ideal audience for luxury-priced musical experiences designed from the ground up to capitalize on their specific nostalgia. Today’s teenagers, by contrast, often ignore the record industry altogether and spend their time playing video games or consuming internet-native short-form video content and memes. There are too many satisfying, quantifiable explanations for the “schism” that Corgan describes to waste time wondering if the Diplomats were a CIA psyop. If he didn’t spend so much of the last thirty years holed up by himself in recording studios, perhaps he’d have noticed.

If Billy Corgan happened to read this, he would probably respond by arguing that every rock band who trots out the old hits instead of pushing new material is giving up—that they’re allowing themselves to be brainwashed by the poptimists in the media who convinced everyone he was cringe during the aughts. He might suggest that if more artists were willing to get out there and fight the good fight, like him, rock music would be a more compelling and culturally generative force, which would do a better job of competing with all of the other addictions and distractions currently being pushed on the nation’s youth.

I do get why he feels the way he does. I enthusiastically bought Adore and Machina back in the nineties, and I played them to death. As far as rock music was concerned, I never really understood what was supposed to be so much more compelling about bands like The Strokes or Interpol during the aughts. When I wanted to hear loud guitars, I frequently went back to “Bodies” and “Mayonaise,” remaining resolutely suspicious of hipsters’ willingness to treat Corgan like a rhetorical punching bag. I felt the same way about the Deftones, and it seemed very correct and sensible to me when Gen Z aesthetes sifted through the detritus of the millennial era on TikTok and found those two bands to be superior to most of what got hyped up as the next big thing that would replace them. From Corgan’s perspective, that reappraisal must have felt like a complete validation of his decision to double down and resist the prevailing trends. He talks in his conversation with Flynn about a “wizard behind the curtain,” and I can see why the last several years may have felt like a spell being broken after years of confusion and struggle.

I think the problem is that Corgan wants to see himself as a standard-bearer for something bigger, and I don’t know that he’s ever really been that in any meaningful way. The music he made in the nineties when he was holed up by himself in the studio was insular and strange even when it was anthemic. That a new audience of kids who also spend a lot of time alone in rooms full of microphones and electronics got into that stuff seems less to me like proof of rock’s ongoing cultural vitality and more like an indication that alienation has become an even more universally relatable experience. He’s always been kind of an isolated figure, and most people now lead more isolated lives. “Speak to me in a language I can hear,” he once sang on one of his old hits. A lot more people seem to be fluent in the language of isolation now.

Sometimes, “conspiracy theories” are truths that really are being actively suppressed by the powers that be. For years now, such secrets have been dragged kicking and screaming into the light of day with startling frequency. Inconvenient facts that good people once suffered mightily just for acknowledging are now repeated without incident by mainstream politicians and media figures. You can go on Netflix and see a big-budget documentary about how Puff Daddy is a serial abuser who was probably involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder. Everyone knows that Bill Gates gave his wife chlamydia that he got from some girls Jeffrey Epstein introduced him to. The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the next presidential election is out there saying that Israel is doing apartheid! In public!

In this particular case, though, conspiratorial thinking just serves to obscure a simple, obvious truth: rock got old, just like jazz did. The strong market for rock shows that Corgan cites is evidence of rock’s maturity, not of a secret, youthful vitality that is being unfairly suppressed by the powers that be. The ticket-buyers who made the Oasis reunion so successful shelled out to attend a going away party that promoters are throwing to send off the world that millennials grew up in. Those concertgoers absolutely do have a “voice in the culture.” They’re the ones who keep saying, with their wallets, “cater to my every whim. Remake the movies I liked when I was a kid. Bring back all my favorite characters. Sing me all of my favorite songs. Let me relive my youth now that I have money and hair plugs and GLP-1 drugs.”

The late nineties, when Corgan insists everything started to go wrong for rock music, was also the period of time when he turned thirty. The “culture” that he insists “rock stars” like him got pushed out of seems to be youth culture. Maybe the true cause of his discontent isn’t all that mysterious after all.

In their book The Manual: How To Have A Number One The Easy Way, The KLF wrote something about genre and the way technology shapes music that is on my mind constantly these days. The book, if you are somehow not familiar with it, is a step-by-step instruction manual for making a hit single that the duo wrote after scoring their first UK number one. The bit I’m concerned with comes early in the process, when the book is giving advice on how an aspiring producer should acclimate themselves to the contemporary pop landscape:

If you have all that done and it’s not yet one o’clock, start listening to the “Hits” and “Now” compilation LPs from end to end. Of course, your conditioned brain will tell you it’s all a pile of shite and pale into insignificance compared to the Golden Era in Pop, when you were on the cusp of your adolescent years. Dig deeper into your heart and you will know that you are just lying to yourself. All eras in pop music are golden ages, or will be looked upon as such by the only generation that matters at any given time. Not only are all ages in chart pop equal, chart pop never changes, it only appears to change on its surface level. Unwrap pop’s layers and what we are left with is the same old plate of meat and two veg that have kept generations of pop pickers well satisfied. The emotional appetite that chart pop satisfies is constant. The hunger is forever. What does change is the technology this is always on the march. At some point in the future science will develop a commodity that will satisfy this emotional need in a more efficient way. There was a period in our own prehistory when Top Tens and Number Ones didn’t exist, when tea time on Sunday wasn’t synonymous with the brand new chart run down. For the time being we have our Top Tens and Number Ones and while science marches to the beat that will finally destroy it all, it also comes up with the goods that will satisfy our other endless appetite, that of apparent change. All records in the Top Ten (especially those that get to Number One) have far more in common with each other than with whatever genre they have developed from or sprung out of.

The mainstream’s shift from rock to rap was, above all, a technological one. One rapper and one producer working with digital tools is a much cheaper, more efficient way to make records than a full band going live-to-tape in an analog studio. Billy Corgan, who often found it more efficient to just record all of the lead guitar and bass parts himself in the studio rather than try to coax what he wanted out of his bandmates, should understand this better than most. There wasn’t a roomful of eggheads somewhere who decided to enact this shift, and there wasn’t any such authority anywhere on Earth who could have stopped it. Larger forces were at play, which sent the entire record industry spiraling into a decline that they have yet to fully recover from.

The future that the KLF predicted, where “science will develop a commodity that will satisfy this emotional need in a more efficient way,” is upon us. American record industry revenues as a percentage of overall GDP are still half of what they were in the nineties, even after the advent of streaming. While Gen X’ers and millennials argue about whether or not the zoomers have created any new genres, youth culture is moving on from the record industry altogether and investing more of their time and creative energy into entirely different pursuits. Is that a good thing? Is it in any way preferable for kids to dream of being streamers or striking it rich in the Roblox content mines rather than aspiring to swim down the “sixty yard long trench filled with runny, decaying shit” to major label fame and fortune that Steve Albini described in The Baffler back in ninety-three?

The reality is that the answers to those questions don’t matter. We are living in a time of tremendous change, where the old order is breaking apart before our eyes. The important question now is probably not “which bygone, irrecoverable paradigm was the best,” but “what kind of culture do we actually want?” It makes complete and total sense that for Billy Corgan, and for the legions of millennials and Gen X’ers who bought Oasis tickets, the answer is “the nineties again.” No matter how much they’re willing to spend in order to relive their childhood memories, though, that particular moment in time is never going to come back.

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