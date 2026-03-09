The Seat of Loss

The Seat of Loss

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9000's avatar
9000
Mar 14

This was a remarkably good-faith take on this while most people have been taking the bait either by jumping to his defense or mocking him. IMO the 2008 financial crisis (and to a lesser extent poptimist critics legitimatising loads of other genres and also just bad music in some cases with shift in Pitchfork etc, a shame but following not leading the market in many respects) had a large role in the decline of rock as much as other factors, but the technology component is also critical as you've said (and the CIA narrative is assuredly preposterous)

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Clementine (عائزہ )'s avatar
Clementine (عائزہ )
Mar 9

So well written and so interesting. I think that the culture is shifting again and with the rise of AI in music I’m hoping we’ll see people move away from electronic beats into a potential rock revival.

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