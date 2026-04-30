A long time ago, I was drinking at a bar in Minneapolis called Liquor Lyle’s. It wasn’t the exact bar that Paul Westerberg was singing about in “Here Comes a Regular,” that was the C.C. Club, but if you were in the habit of drinking in that neighborhood, you’d end up at Lyle’s almost as often because sometimes the specials were better. A guy I met in the psych ward once told me stories about how back in the old days, local bands would taunt each other with graffiti they drew on the bathroom wall there. It was one of the few institutions from that time period that were still standing when I was finally old enough to partake. Today, it’s been converted into a pinball arcade that serves drinks. The C.C. Club is still there, I think. An organic bakery in an adjacent lot bought it because they wanted more parking spaces for their customers, and they keep the bar open as a kind of compromise. It’s like a living museum exhibit for people who are curious about what the neighborhood was like pre-gentrification.

Anyway, during the aughts, Lyle’s got a TouchTunes jukebox. I don’t remember if there was a mechanical one there beforehand, but if there was, I would imagine it was a lot like the one in the C.C. Club, which was well-stocked with records by local legends, classic rock bands, and outlaw country singers. Even though the old eighties scene had been dead for ages, the atmosphere at spots like Lyle’s was still steeped in the sonic vernacular of that era. TouchTunes theoretically gave you the option to push the vibe farther afield, but few ever saw any reason to. I met a guy once who bragged that he liked to play long songs by jam bands because they represented excellent value for money if you were measuring value by the amount of time you had control of the jukebox, but that’s about as far outside the box as I ever recall anyone there going. Except for me, I guess.

One night, I was drinking at Lyle’s, and I was positively ebullient. I had a fresh paycheck’s worth of twenties in my wallet and I was prone to ostentatious spending when I was in a good mood. I was, by far, the poorest person in my friend group, but I was also always the first one to start loudly insisting we all do shots of Patrón when we were partying at First Avenue. As such, I decided to express my happiness that night by sliding an entire twenty, which I will remind you was worth quite a bit more in those days because of inflation, into the TouchTunes machine. That amount of money bought me control of the bar’s aura for at least an hour, and I used it to queue up a murderer’s row of cuts from one of my favorite songwriters of all time.

As soon as the opening notes of the first song rang out, I gleefully slammed my drink down on the bar and started singing along, throwing an arm around my best friend and exhorting him to join me. The rest of the bar’s patrons were stone-faced. They tolerated the disruption for a song or two, but by the third one, some of them became agitated. A guy in flannel, looking genuinely anguished, could clearly see that I was the one who had requested this music because I was the one who seemed to be enjoying it the most. He asked me how much longer it was going to go on, and I answered honestly. Soon, he started demanding that I step outside with him, so that he could take out his frustrations pugilistically. Things got tense, and scowls proliferated throughout the bar like weeds after rainfall. I think my friends convinced me to exfiltrate before my selections had even finished playing.

This week, the New York Times unveiled a list of the thirty Greatest Living American Songwriters. I found a lot to like about it. However I might feel about the paper overall, I’ve been a big fan of the music desk for a long time. As a reader, I sometimes find music media to feel uncomfortably small and insular. Stories that don’t seem to resonate nearly as much in the outside world can feel uncomfortably ubiquitous in the discourse, while music that does seem to be striking a chord with the general public often goes wholly unnoticed and unremarked upon by the type of pundit who tends to feel very strongly one way or the other about Geese. The NYT’s music writers often feels like a breath of fresh air to me in that respect. They seek to understand what’s going on with music outside the pocket universe of boutique PR shops and prestige indie labels that dominates the conversation among most other critics, and in so doing, produce some great stories that no one else would think to write.

In this case, I enjoyed the limited focus on living American songwriters. In recent years, as deglobalization cracks up the post-Bretton Woods world order, I have found myself becoming a lot more interested in American music specifically. I like developing a better understanding of what’s going on with music here, in my backyard, as opposed to in satellite “middle powers” like the U.K. and Australia where prestige indie bands enjoy the support of government-funded arts programs and national public service media monopolies. I’ve noticed myself caring more about who came up with new musical forms originally, and less about who did the best job of repackaging them for mass consumption and dropshipping them back across the Atlantic dressed in matching suits or cartoon gorilla avatars. Continued survival in the American music industry, where no government protection exists to insulate artists from the frothing whitecaps of market forces, feels to me like an accomplishment worth recognizing.

As far as the contents of the list itself, I don’t have many notes. Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey are two of my favorite artists, and I was pleased to see that the peers who voted them onto the list recognized the depth of their achievements. “We Belong Together,” I think, is a true masterpiece of the form, a minor miracle of breath control and conversational lyricism that prefigured much of the Auto-Tune-assisted emotional rap hits that would follow in the decade to come. I was also happy to see The-Dream profiled, because I don’t think a list like this would have any credibility if he wasn’t on it. If it were up to me, I probably would have swapped out a couple of entrants for Lil’ Wayne and Rakim, but I would have had a hard time figuring out which ones to scrap in order to make room.

As I was reading the feature, though, I couldn’t help but think back to that night at Lyle’s. If I were making a list of the Greatest American Songwriters based purely on the quality of their work, there is little doubt in my mind that I would rank the artist whose music I queued up on the TouchTunes box very near the top. He is American, he is alive, and he has had an incredible career that spans decades. He is a brilliant, ferociously talented songwriter who flawlessly rode out the transition from analog to digital production, doing some of his best work by immersing himself directly in new sounds and technologies that left many of his peers struggling to keep up. I tried to do a compilation of all my favorite songs by him once, and after packing two discs with absolute classics, I found that two discs weren’t enough: I had somehow managed to leave off some of his biggest hits.

Of course, it does not surprise me at all that no one included him on their ballot for the NYT list. If, for some dumb-ass reason, they were polling me instead of actual legends like Lori McKenna, I wouldn’t have voted for him either. Though I can still recall many of his songs word-for-word, I no longer listen to them. Though I see his influence on modern music everywhere I look, I do not name or acknowledge it. Though I am preoccupied with the history of this medium and the talents that helped make it what it is, I do not ever tell younger peers that I think they should go check out his records. I don’t talk about R. Kelly. No one talks about R. Kelly.

I will be honest with you: when I first started taking R. Kelly’s music seriously, it was because of some deep-fried full-fat aughts-style hipster bullshit. Devendra Banhart included a live cover of “Step In The Name of Love” on some random twelve-inch that I grabbed off Oink.CD or wherever, and I enjoyed it enough to seek out the original. I was obviously familiar with hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Ignition (Remix)” from having been alive in the vicinity of radio and MTV during the time period when those things mattered, but I had never been moved to investigate the deep cuts until I heard a freak folk guy covering one. I had seen Banhart do a couple of really impressive live shows in the early aughts, and hearing him apply his talents as a performer to an actually good song was sufficient motivation to get me interested in where the inspiration had come from. Soon, I was tearing into his catalog with zeal.

By then, evidence of Kelly’s abuse of underage girls was widely available. There was his marriage to Aaliyah, which had been annulled on the basis of the fact that she had lied about her age to get the certificate. There had been a lawsuit, which was settled out of court. A videotape of Kelly urinating on an underage girl had been sent in anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times, leading to a raft of child pornography charges against Kelly. I ignored all of this. If pressed for an opinion on Kelly’s offenses, I would just say something like “Kells didn’t do that shit, the system just hates to see a Black man become successful” and brush the allegations aside. I hadn’t done any serious research, or I wouldn’t have been so glib—I just loved his records, and loving his records made me want to believe they were all that mattered.

Even now, part of me wants nothing more than to sit here typing endlessly about how good his records are. His legendary verse on a remix of a song by such-and-such, or a deep cut from one of his aughts-era albums that was my ringtone for almost the entirety of the ringtone era. I spent so much time listening to his music. So much of my youth was soundtracked by those records, irreplaceable memories that are irrevocably tied up in those beats and melodies. That’s not why I’m writing about this, though. I’m not trying to convince anyone that Kelly is some kind of misunderstood genius, or that there is anything to be gained from separating the art from the artist and canonizing his records despite everything. In my own life, I have explicitly done the opposite.

When I finally did look into the allegations, I decided that the records weren’t all that mattered. I stopped allowing myself to hear all of those beats and melodies that had become so precious to me. I cut his records out of my life completely, never to return. The memories are all still there, as is the part of me that aches to hear those songs and to share them with others, but I do not indulge it. I was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder back in the nineties, when I was a teenager, so the notion that my actions are a better representation of who I am than my thoughts is important to me. Some rogue voice in my brain might still be crying out to hear R. Kelly music until my dying day, but to me, the important thing is what my actions say about what I truly value. It doesn’t matter whether I like the records or not. Some things are more important.

For someone like me, the implications of a decision like this were quite severe—they had far-reaching consequences that I’m still grappling with now. For much of my life, nothing was more important than records. I spent almost all of the money I made at my first miserable, minimum-wage, small-town after school job buying CDs instead of saving up for a car, despite the fact that I could just as easily have downloaded that music on Soulseek or private torrent trackers. I downloaded my first cracked DAW at seventeen, and went on to spend innumerable hours hunched over a computer making unperformable sound collages instead of learning to play an instrument properly and joining a band. Long before I became an R. Kelly fan, I already been working very hard to resist the idea there was anything on Earth I ought to value more highly than records. Not even freedom, dignity, friendship, or youth could compare. I grew up so isolated that records felt like family to me.

To live in such a way for so long and then recant was difficult. Like converting to a different religion might be if you grew up sacrificing precious and irreplaceable things to some pagan deity. You don’t get them back just because you lose the sense of justification that made you feel comfortable throwing them away to begin with. There’s pain in that. For me, permanently cutting myself off from a bunch of my all-time favorite music didn’t hurt nearly as much as having an old friend die and suddenly disappear from my life forever, but that’s the example that keeps coming to me when I reach for something to compare it to. It did feel a little bit like that. A comforting voice that was always there to make me smile during bad times was replaced with silence.

The grieving process also necessitates a shift in worldview. Stories that once seemed inspiring might become foreboding instead. I read Trouble Boys, Bob Mehr’s excellent book about the Replacements recently, and Paul Westerberg’s ultimate fate as a guy who sits in his basement making demos for his own amusement all day because he hates the idea of splitting royalties with other people really bummed me out. There was a time when I found the music publishing industry’s focus on lyrics and topline validating because I thought of myself as someone who was good at those things. When I started learning more about the legal definition of “songwriting,” it felt like the industry was lifting me up and telling the world that I was important. Westerberg apparently internalized that logic so fully that he couldn’t stand to associate with anyone who was less special than him.

There’s also Prince, who could and often did make unimpeachably classic records working alone in the studio. Was it worth pushing away so many of his closest friends and collaborators in order to prioritize that craft? Should fans aspire to be like him, or should they be terrified that even the best case scenario for what you could accomplish by following his example involves dying alone in a recording studio from an overdose of a drug you depended on to numb the pain of isolation? Are these footsteps that other people should be trying to follow in? Is the quality of his records important enough to justify the lengths that the Prince estate has gone to in order to obscure the human cost of their creation?

Like Prince, R. Kelly seemed obsessive about recording, and while that obsession may have contributed to his greatest creative achievements, it’s hard to ignore the fact that it also contributed to the depravity of his abuses. Like Chuck Berry before him, he felt compelled to make recordings of them. Why wouldn’t he? Both men lived in a world where such artifacts were capable of transforming them into multi-millionaires and global celebrities. Mortal men with obvious flaws were literally hailed as gods by the masses because of the recordings they made. The notion that I would gain anything by separating Kelly’s records from his personal story seems wrong to me. His abuses and his art seem irrevocably interconnected—they’re all part of the same body of work. What understanding could possibly be eluding me as a consequence of acknowledging this? I feel like seeing the full picture has taught me something valuable.

The question of what records are worth is one that this publication returns to often. The story the numbers tell is that today, even fervent music fans value other things more. Consumer spending has shifted from recordings to experiences. The record era’s fixation on authenticity, which allowed all kinds of eccentric characters to become megastars on the basis of their distinctiveness, has given way to a focus on concepts like “production value” and “consistency.” Music itself now co-exists in the mainstream with other types of consumer products that didn’t really exist twenty years ago, which offer different sorts of experiences. Records were once incredibly scarce and precious, but now, as David Bowie once predicted, they have become more like a utility. Something you pay a flat monthly fee for access to, that you can turn on or off as necessary. Fictional girl groups outperform their corporeal peers. White noise outperforms music. Live shows, a product bound by material scarcity in a way digital media may never be again, are now the flagship product of the industry.

The devaluation of records can feel like a sad development, especially if you’re someone like me who prioritized them so heavily. It can also be liberating, though. The old paradigm involved romanticizing a lot of poisonous things. The pain of losing the parts that felt good is also an opportunity to detox. Music has been a part of everyday human life for hundreds of thousands of years. It predates money, law, and maybe even language itself. If this one specific medium becomes devalued, and the specific type of career paths that revolved around that medium disappear, is that really such a big deal? Especially when even the biggest and most well-known success stories of that medium are so often tainted by tragedy, abuse, isolation, and death?

Is it possible that the old paradigm overvalued recordings? On some level, wouldn’t it be a good thing if no recording artist ever again experienced the widespread reverence and deference that allowed certain artists to get away with so much for so long? Or the kind of success that allowed them to pay off accomplices and settle lawsuits out of court to protect their reputations? Would it be fair to regard the era of the recording artist as a kind of collective mania, not unlike the market euphoria that unmoored stock exchanges from reality during the roaring twenties? What else would you call a culture that so routinely packed stadiums with dazed, screeching teenagers doing breathless idol worship, and whatever you want to call the sort of fanboy who was capable of mistaking Eric Clapton for God? Is the stuff we liked about the ancien régime really worth what it cost to produce it? Does clinging an unrecoverable past distract us from good things that are only now becoming possible?

For me, the answer is unambiguous. I think I valued records too much. The pain of letting go was ultimately a blessing, and unlike all of the R. Kelly deep cuts I subjected my fellow patrons to at Lyle’s back in the aughts, it is an experience I can still recommend without hesitation.

Share