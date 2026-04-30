The Seat of Loss

The Seat of Loss

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Benjamin's avatar
Benjamin
3d

This was a really good read. I miss Lyle's. I spent many a night there in the early 2000s as well.

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Tobi's avatar
Tobi
3d

That was a wild ride and I am glad it didn’t take any of the possible turns I feared, lol. Never before read about the feeling of loss that we experience when „cancelling“. It can explain a lot about people’s defensive behavior. I feel similar about Louis CK that I still return to in weak shameful moments.

Romanticizing not having art funding while also questioning the madness of the commercial record industry seems a bit paradoxical to me as a European, though.

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