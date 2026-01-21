Recently, I wrote a little bit about Pitchfork’s announcement that they were testing a new feature that would give readers the ability to leave comments on reviews and contribute to a crowd-sourced “reader’s score” that would be displayed next to the official score at the top of the page. I said I thought this was a good idea, and a best-case scenario for readers in terms of monetization: my understanding is that Pitchfork generates a lot of traffic, but not much revenue. When ads were still a viable way to make money, the site didn’t run very many of them, and they never really made an effort to push subscriptions. That is, at least, until today, when they rolled out a subscription product that puts the ability to comment and vote on reader scores behind a paywall.

More controversially, unlimited access to Pitchfork’s album reviews is now locked behind a paywall as well. Readers will be allowed to read four reviews each month before being prompted to subscribe. Backlash has been flowing in from every corner of the social internet, describing the move as “stupid,” “ridiculous,” and “misguided.” Netizens are worrying loudly about what teenagers and working-class listeners who cannot afford to pay for access will read, and making ominous noises about what this means for Pitchfork’s future as a business. I’m never surprised by the commentariat taking every available opportunity to heap bile on Pitchfork, but I have found it a little bit exhausting to trudge through so much low-quality armchair analysis. So, let’s take a closer look.

My understanding is that, in terms of traffic, Pitchfork’s news posts significantly outdraw the album reviews. That’s why headlines are at the top of the page, and that’s why in recent months, the number of album reviews published per day has diminished. The reviews are important to Pitchfork’s most enthusiastic readers and to the constellation of record labels and independent PR shops that exists in the site’s orbit, but they’re more of a prestige play than a moneymaker. If you look at what every other for-profit music publication is doing, the number of album reviews Pitchfork pushes out every week is extremely unusual even in the diminished capacity we’ve seen over the past year.

Whatever money remains to be made from advertising in an era where chatbots are cannibalizing search traffic will be made from news posts, not from album reviews. That’s why news posts aren’t going behind a paywall yet. Album reviews, then, will need to find another way to pull their weight financially in order to justify their continued existence. Subscription revenue is the only option here. If readers, writers, and industry observers will not invest directly in the continued existence of the form, it will no longer be an ongoing concern in the world of commercial, for-profit media. Freelancers will either write about other things or follow other enthusiasts to volunteer-run platforms like Rate Your Music or Reddit.

Some readers have suggested that Condé Nast should simply swallow the cost of running the free, ad-supported version of Pitchfork that readers have become accustomed to regardless of how much money it loses. In a way, this criticism makes sense. That’s effectively what the company had already been doing for years prior to the reorganization that saw much of the masthead get laid off in January of twenty twenty-four. In much the same way that funding from venture capital firms allowed platforms like Uber to operate at a loss long enough to crowd out the competition, Condé Nast’s relative lack of interest in monetizing Pitchfork allowed them to remain well-staffed and unpaywalled even as the rest of the ecosystem around them imploded.

From a macro perspective, I think a lot of people who are invested in art and music and the conversations that erupt around those things long to be insulated from market competition, from the obligation to compete. The commentariat’s preferred mechanism for this is usually some flavor of socialism, but in the absence of left-wing government policy, many left-of-center intellectuals are happy to shelter within the bowels of institutions like Condé Nast, which have, in the past, often been infamously ambivalent about whether or not their relentless pursuit of prestige makes economic sense. As I have argued in the past, my view is that The Devil Wears Prada-style anecdotes about the top-down, CCP-style tastemaking power of institutional actors like Pitchfork or Anna Wintour are often an expression of this fantasy, of the idea that a special kind of refuge from the horrors of capitalism can be found in the bosom of patrons like the Newhouses, the Sulzbergers, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

Pitchfork, I think, has often served as a beacon for the type of person who wants media institutions like Condé to invest in culture, to create spaces for culture workers that are insulated from market forces. After all, that’s exactly what Pitchfork was doing for several years. It was a hub for writers who wanted to focus on text instead of starting podcasts or making short-form videos, musicians who fantasized about succeeding through prestige and acclaim rather than relentless self-promotion, and readers who wanted to continue believing in the power of elite tastemaking even as the cultural landscape shifted towards entrepreneurial hustlers. By the time TikTok showed up at the end of the twenty tens, Pitchfork was somehow even less interested in video than they had been a decade earlier. They never really put significant resources into developing a podcast strategy, ignoring the growing incentives to put cameras or microphones in front of their writers. Condé Nast’s willingness to subsidize such an operation inoculated in readers a false sense of security about the viability of this approach.

So, should Condé Nast keep footing the bill? I understand why some readers may think the answer is “yes.” They might think that businesses succeed by making choices that are “pro-consumer” and fail by making choices that are “anti-consumer.” They might see the early twenty tens, when venture capital funding obscured the true cost of the emerging online services economy from consumers in the name of mass adoption, as a golden age that we ought to find our way back to. They may believe that the mythical power of top-down, institutional tastemaking has rubbed off on them through judicious consumption of prestigious media, and that their own individual consumer choices carry enough weight to be an object of concern for large corporations.

From a certain point of view, though, Condé Nast’s greatest sin may not be instituting a paywall but having subsidized Pitchfork for so long in the first place. In music, it’s often small, scrappy enterprises that innovate the most, going back to the independent labels that outcompeted the majors during the rock era. Pitchfork’s own success story began when they managed to outcompete legacy publications like Rolling Stone, which had way more money behind them, by posting several new reviews on their website every day at a moment when everyone else in the space was still focusing on print. Their status as a fully-staffed, ad-light, institutionally-backed bulwark against the prevailing trends in music and media made success exponentially more difficult to attain for smaller competitors. It also prompted readers, writers, and artists to develop expectations that were completely out of step with reality.

So, personally? No, I don’t think Condé Nast should keep subsidizing Pitchfork. The site’s paid staffers and pool of freelancers have considerable talent, and I’d prefer to see them use it to discover an actually viable way forward for their industry rather than watch an institution construct a bubble around them that insulates them from the incentives that shape the rest of the field. I think they should try as hard as possible to build a good subscription offering, and I think they should throw everything they’ve got at podcasts and short-form video. If they can’t solve the very real problems that have prevented Pitchfork from generating more revenue thus far, I think the site should go away and hope that the people who work there would find success and fulfillment by applying their talents elsewhere.

In the end, it’s entirely possible that the ongoing project of “music journalism” writ large might even turn out to be better off without the looming shadow of Condé Nast’s institutional power towering overhead. It may also be better off without the enduring toxicity of the Pitchfork brand itself, which has never fully shaken off the stink of the aughts no matter how many brilliant writers and editors have worked to burnish it. If the folks steering the ship right now can’t do it, they might end up being the last to ever get the chance to try. I do wish them the best! I just don’t think it benefits you, me, or them to be under any illusions about what’s going on.

Personally, I can say that in the past, I absolutely did have a more romantic view of institutions, and especially the kinds of creative careers that can only really exist as a result of institutional tastemaking and support. I think I’m better off now that I have disabused myself of those fantasies. I feel embarrassed of some of the things I used to want now that I have a better understanding of the costs involved. As such, my view is that overall, we’d all probably be better off if we stopped expecting institutions to step in and save us from reality. Clarity is good. Any time spent daydreaming about the good that billionaires and corporations could do with their power is likely better spent paying attention to what’s going on in the real world.

