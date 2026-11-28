A long time ago, sheet music was the flagship product of the music industry. The notion of a song having a definitive version didn’t make much sense, because the primary means through which you would hear popular songs was live performance of some kind. Authenticity in the way we understand it was less of a concern—you didn’t necessarily want to hear Irving Berlin sing his hits just because he had written them. You weren’t worried about whether or not a great singer was writing their own material as long as it sounded good. If you were concerned with authenticity at all, it was a different kind of authenticity: you cared about whether or not the songwriter had captured something authentic about reality. Professional songwriters would trip over one another rushing to write songs about contemporary fads, current events, and national pastimes hoping to be responsible for the one that would stand the test of time. That was the best way to earn a lot of royalties.

In a way, then, you can think of a piece of sheet music like a prompt. It’s a page of text that gets fed into a model, so that it can be converted into a performance that takes into account all of the music the model was trained on. In the sheet music era, professional songwriters in Tin Pan Alley wrote the prompts that big bands all over the country transformed into the popular music of the day. The question of authorship may have been less urgent in such a context—two bands could interpret the same prompt very differently, so who would you think to credit when a performance went well? Who was the true author of the experience you were having? This sort of question seems vitally important in the current paradigm, where everyone in the audience at a concert spends the majority of the performance laser-focused on a single person, but maybe it didn’t matter as much when people on the dance floor in the ballroom were more interested in looking at one another.

Marshall McLuhan and his son Eric created this concept called the four laws of media, which is illustrated as a “tetrad.” A tetrad looks like this:

The tetrad is a way of evaluating a medium by asking four key questions about it:

What does the medium enhance?

What does it make obsolete?

What older medium does it retrieve from the past?

How does the medium reverse when it gets pushed to extremes?

Today, we’re specifically concerned with the concept of retrieval. When records replaced sheet music as the flagship product of the music industry, they changed the relationship we all had with music. Suddenly, we believed in the idea of a definitive version of a particular song, because suddenly we were faced with the then-novel prospect of having to hear the same exact version for the rest of our lives, for example, which incentivized us to make sure we were choosing the right one. AI-generated music threatens to change our relationship with the concept of authenticity again, because AI models make it cheap and easy to generate new songs and performances on demand. AI music retrieves aspects of the sheet music era, where the audience is less concerned with the authenticity of the performer and more concerned about whether or not the prompt captures something real.

To illustrate this shift, we’re going to look at some more AI-generated songs that have been making the rounds. Things are moving very, very fast in AI right now, and though AI music is still a relatively niche subplot in that story, there’s still so much happening that I basically had to start writing another set of these reviews as soon as I finished the last ones.

UNKNOWN - SMOOVE OFF

Shitpop / Auto-Minstrelsy

It’s hard to know where to even begin with this. Okay, deep breath. Fuck. We’ve established that the Tin Pan Alley songwriters of the sheet music era were very interested in trying to capture fads and trends in song, right? They’d be reading magazines and quizzing their acquaintances to learn about what people were into, and then they’d try to crystallize the results into a durable hit. The contemporary version of that would be to try to set memes to music. “We Are Charlie Kirk” is a well-known example of what that would look like, and now we’re going to look at another one.

At some point in the recent past, image macros started circulating on social media featuring an old picture of the comedian Theo Von. It’s kind of jarring once you realize who the guy is, because Theo Von does not look like this anymore. For some reason, this particular picture of a much younger and more clean-cut version of Von was paired with the phrase “n*gga, it’s over” and circulated wildly on social media. Eventually, netizens started using AI to animate these macros, making it look as though Von was actually saying the phrase, and then, eventually, singing it. What followed was a series of AI-generated country/blues songs, each building on the last, until one, colloquially known as “Smoove off,” went particularly viral.

The provenance of “Smoove Off” is murky. The point of origin seems to be an AI-generated country song called “Smooth Off” that was apparently prompted by someone called 2Sturdy. That one doesn’t reference the Von memes at all, and is instead mostly concerned with the phrase “blow your shit smooth off your shoulder,” which started out as an entirely separate meme. Candidly, 2Sturdy’s song is pretty bad. The chorus is a certifiable earworm, but the track as a whole is so flat and bland that it almost doesn’t register. Slightly better is “blow yo shi smoove off,” a bluesier but still fairly saccharine rework by someone called “Ni66aLiquid” that added lyrics about coal mining and paired them with a video of an orchestra of low-poly computer-generated rats performing the track. “Smoove Off,” the version that went viral, is the best of the three. It apparently first appeared in a video by a TikTok user called Alexproudamerican, but I have no idea who actually made the thing. It strips away the unnecessary gloss from Ni66aLiquid’s arrangement and keeps only the most essential elements, setting them to a beat that sounds like a liquor bottle being slammed against a damp cardboard box.

This is McLuhan-style retrieval again, but instead of bringing back Tin Pan Alley, we’re looking at something closer to the way folk and blues worked before Bob Dylan inaugurated the era of the singer/songwriter. It’s kind of striking how similar the diffuse, decentralized creative process that generated this song is to the slower, less automated version that produced the original folk and blues recordings that taught Suno how to make this stuff. Granted, those recordings were made by brilliant musicians and these ones were prompted into existence by brainrotted memelords, but if you zoom out far enough, those distinctions blur a little bit.

Anyway, Alexproudamerican’s TikTok went viral, owing to the stickiness of the earworm, the existing popularity of the memes it referenced, and the shock value of Young Von crooning a slur. McLuhan might suggest that this virality is an example of reversal—initially, the advent of recordings highlighted authorship and made singer/songwriters more popular. Vinyl kind of retrieved aspects of the book, like the idea of building a library that reflects your personality, after decades of a popular culture that had been dominated by radio programs and silent film. People like Dylan who behaved very much like authors did very well during the vinyl era, and even the current (final?) crop of contemporary superstars, like Taylor Swift, operate firmly within that lineage. “Smoove Off,” by contrast, has mysterious origins that are unlikely to be cleared up anytime soon. Think about it—if you were responsible for prompting such a thing into existence, would you actually want credit for it? Could the grubby penny fractions you might stand to earn by properly monetizing it ever possibly be worth the ignominy of having it permanently associated with your government name?

The founding fathers of the blues did not receive Pulitzers or the Nobel Prize for Literature. They mostly died broke, except for the handful who survived long enough to see the record industry flip their art form into something prestigious. “Smoove Off” is resolutely post-prestige. It retrieves the world that was, where just about everyone outside of a small, devoted coterie of connoisseurs thought the blues was garbage.

Is “Smoove Off” garbage? Yes, absolutely. It’s a truly vile little nugget of ones and zeros that is precision-engineered to bring out the worst in people. It would be accurate to say that lots of popular music already fit that description before products like Suno made it possible for non-musicians to spin up melodic shitposts on-demand, but it’s also true that at this particular moment in time, it’s still kind of unnerving on a sensory level to hear this level of craftsmanship, albeit automated, used as a vehicle for words that no trained, proficient corporeal musician would ever spend their credibility on. Compared to this, the lyrical excesses of the early Insane Clown Posse records, which Violent J himself has denounced as “foolish,” sound like the very model of wit and restraint. Clarence Carter’s “Strokin’” might as well have been written by Langston Hughes.

The immediate future of popular music likely involves a lot of songs like this: AI-generated vocals being prompted to express sentiments that no corporeal musician would ever have wanted to be associated with. We will learn that artists’ desire for recognition and acclaim was a bottleneck that kept a lot of horrible, but potentially attention-grabbing ideas from being properly realized. While they mined the same territory over and over again—songs about love, loss, and the power of music itself—other potential sources of novelty remained fallow in the shadow of their neglect. Now, all those bad ideas will be brought to life by digital assistants who lack the irrepressible self-interest that guided artists away from them for so long.

On a scale of one to five, I’d give 2Sturdy’s original “Smooth Off” a one. Viable earworm, turgid execution. Tens of thousands of sonically indistinguishable Suno-generated bro-country workouts are currently clogging up the server farms and data centers that now populate Claude’s green Earth, and nothing about that one warrants special attention except what other people did with the chorus. Ni66aLiquid’s “blow yo shi smoove off” gets one and a half, but the anonymous “Alexproudamerican” rework is easily the best of the three. The elements it borrows are deployed so much more effectively that it makes the previous iterations sound weak and derivative by comparison, like McLuhan’s concept of “reversal” transformed into a real-time sensory experience. Two out of five.

Oziwack - On Floyd

Nu-Metal / Shitpop / Crackerface

In January of two thousand nine, I went to go see Lil Wayne at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. No one else I knew was going, so I went alone, not really sure what to expect. I was far from the only person in my cohort that enjoyed rap and R&B, but my generation was still shaking off the expectation that your taste in music was supposed to be connected to your social identity. A lot of terrible local and regional emo bands were able to stay in business primarily because there were so many kids out there who had constructed their entire social network around a propensity to dress a certain way at shows by local and regional emo bands. Ravers were often so indiscriminate about the music they liked that it more or less seemed to function as a utility to them, a mere ingredient in a recipe for an experience, essential but not necessarily more impactful than the drugs, the glow-in-the-dark bracelets, or the ultra-wide-leg low-rise pants. Other white hipsters I knew could sometimes be reticent to get too excited about rap for fear of the social consequences: growing up in the era of musical subcultures had taught them that what you listened to determined how you dressed and who your friends were.

In flagrant defiance of these norms, I strolled into the Lil Wayne concert wearing skinny jeans with a dress shirt and tie tucked under a sweater. I also sported big fake glasses and a side part. Upon arriving at my seat, though, I looked around and was genuinely surprised by what I saw. The vast majority of the people around me didn’t look like they belonged to a different culture or subculture—they belonged to an entirely different generation. I was twenty-five at that point, and everyone else in the crowd seemed about ten years younger than me. They were children. To them, rap was simply mainstream music. When Wayne would pick up a guitar and proclaim himself to be a rock star, it didn’t register to these kids as a provocative gesture. From their perspective, he was simply stating the obvious. No meaningful friction had ever stood between them and the appeal of Wayne’s music. They fearlessly sang along with every word of his hits, even the one word they weren’t supposed to say.

Over the course of the show, a bunch of them approached me to compliment my outfit and tell me I reminded them of the singer from Fall Out Boy. They asked what school I went to, and their brows furrowed in disbelief when I told them how old I was. They even accused me of lying. In that context, I wasn’t some kind of courageous, free-thinking xenonaut, I was a stodgy old rockist, unable to let go of old social norms that the kids around me didn’t seem to have any use for. I stood around with my arms crossed thinking about how the setlist had too many party songs and not enough deep cuts from the new album. I felt, probably for the first time in my entire life, chopped and unc.

Rap replaced rock as the foundation of most American popular music a long time ago. Country may be the biggest thing on the charts, but today’s biggest country star is Morgan Wallen, who croons over trap beats and has collaborated with Lil Wayne directly. When he was unwittingly recorded drunkenly shouting a racial slur a few years back, his career was never meaningfully endangered because most of his fans understood he was using it as a term of affection. His success is a function of his appeal to all those white teenagers from Minnesota suburbs I saw shouting along with the lyrics to “Money On My Mind” at the Target Center almost twenty years ago. Things have changed. Culture has evolved. What feels comfortable now is to repress all of our most embarrassing memories of what that change actually looked and felt like as it was happening—to pretend no dots ever needed to be connected, and that we were always looking at the complete picture we can now see with the benefit of hindsight.

Gen Z sometimes engages in revisionist lorecrafting, too. Conversations about “indie sleaze” and “millennial optimism” have effectively sketched out a timeline that depicts white hipster culture as having taken place in a vacuum, totally separate from the bigger story about rap’s conquest of the American mainstream that was taking place at the same time. This version of events suggests that the art school Brooklynites who posed at Misshapes for Cobrasnake always evolved into moonshine-swilling Stomp Clap folkies, never sneaker-hoarding “hypebeasts” who listened to Young Thug. It tells a story about rock music that completely ignores the messy, frequently awkward territory where hipsterdom’s decline and rap’s ascendancy intermingled, which, from my perspective, is where all of the interesting stuff was happening.

Anyway, the reason I bring all of this up is because AI is going to retrieve that awkwardness. In the near future, even if you think of yourself as a pretty forward-thinking and self-aware listener, AI-generated songs and music videos that make you feel like I did at the Target Center twenty years ago are going to become very popular. No matter how often you’ve been thrilled in the past by music that seeks to break down cultural and aesthetic barriers, it is likely you will soon be confronted by music that will have you saying “Actually, no. We should have left that one intact.” To that end, I give you “On Floyd” by Twitter user Oziwack.

“On Floyd” is another riff on the Theo Von “it’s over” memes, which also incorporates references to “bootyholes,” 2Sturdy’s “Smooth Off” chorus, and the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in twenty twenty. The folk and country sonics are eschewed completely in favor of a nu-metal sound that reminds me a bit of Deftones and Finch. Do you remember Finch? They did a cover of “Stars” by Hum on Jimmy Kimmel back in the aughts for some reason.

It’s kind of fun to think about nu-metal in the context of the folk tradition. A lot of the genre’s best moments, in my view, were the result of those bands playfully re-interpreting music they loved in a new style. Limp Bizkit and Orgy’s hit covers of “Faith” and “Blue Monday,” of course, but also Korn’s riffs on Ice Cube’s “Wicked” and War’s “Lowrider,” the Deftones’ version of Sade’s “No Ordinary Love,” the Judgement Night soundtrack, and I guess even the Loud Rocks compilation and Rage Against the Machine’s Renegades. Slurs aside, doing an angst-ridden rework of a viral blues song is exactly the type of thing a great nu-metal band would actually do in the nineties. When I was a teenager, TRL-era rap-rock felt worlds away from the music of seventies hard-rock blues-jackers like Led Zeppelin, but from this distance, it’s the similarities that register.

In technical terms, the overall sound of “On Floyd” is startlingly bright and clean for an AI-generated track. It was presumably created with Suno’s current crop of label-approved V6 models, which usually sound awful to me, so I’m kind of shocked Oziwack was able to get this result out of it. I believe the V6 models were trained only on music by artists who opted in, so maybe the training data just had way more high-quality nu-metal in it than other genres? Not saying it doesn’t still sound uncanny and stilted, but if you compare it to 2Sturdy’s “Smooth Off,” I think you’ll agree that “On Floyd” sounds an order of magnitude better in terms of pure audio quality.

Also startling is the music video, which was created using a service called Slopcannon, which uses a Chinese open-weights model called MiniMax H3 to generate visuals for songs that users upload. It features young Theo Von, dressed in giant flame-emblazoned JNCOs, fronting a band that includes Jensen Huang on bass and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortèz on drums. The slurs come so fast and furious in the lyrics that they’d be bracing even if you were just listening to the song, but actually seeing an AI-generated representation of Theo Von sing them is even more disconcerting. Describing the work as “offensive” would be like describing the ocean as “wet”—technically accurate, but in a way that doesn’t quite capture the magnitude of the issue. In the previous paradigm, most records were created by people who wanted to be liked. “On Floyd” weaponizes the fundamental appeal of the source material it perverts in order to bait you into enjoying something noxious.

If AI is going to retrieve Tin Pan Alley, it follows that minstrelsy will also return. The professional songwriters of the sheet music era were willing to capitalize on any trend that could capture attention, an impulse that led to an outbreak of overtly racist “Coon Songs” around the turn of the twentieth century. Minstrel shows, which were wildly popular back then, also served as an effective delivery system for more traditional ballads. In a world where no one cares about authenticity, it becomes possible for the primary representation of Black culture in the mainstream to be white writers, publishers, and performers deploying it to reinforce absurd and humiliating stereotypes. We’ve been there before, and we might now be headed back in that direction again.

What are the implications? Well, I guess the optimistic view is that even though earworms operate below the level of conscious thought, they’re not actually a very big deal. Trolls can and will create exquisitely catchy tunes extolling the virtues of mass shootings, eating disorders, suicide, sadism, race hatred, misogyny, and pedophilia, but people will become hardened to that sort of stimulus and remain unaffected. I’m sure enthusiastic fans of niche art music would hope that in such a scenario, the masses would become disenchanted from hook-driven popular music in general, and instead seek out deeper and more challenging listening experiences. Another possibility is that listeners will either retreat entirely into old music, or entrust an AI agent to compose new, bespoke hook-driven songs for their personal enjoyment, featuring lyrics custom-made to affirm their individual values and experiences.

The pessimistic view would be that the earworm will become a valuable weapon in the arsenal of malevolent trolls who seek to use media to recruit casual internet users into cults and extremist ideology. Remember Prussian Blue? The teenage twins from Bakersfield who were coerced by their neo-Nazi parents into trying to make racist pop hits? What if that had worked? What if meeting the minimum acceptable standard of songwriting and production quality could have transformed them from an obscure cautionary tale into a famous one, like t.A.T.u.? A million little nightmare factories, polluting feeds all over the Earth with sensory blackpills, putting level-headed music fans in the unenviable position of having to find common cause with their old enemy Tipper Gore. Jared Letos all the way down.

Anyway, on a scale of one to five, I’d give “On Floyd” a two and a half. The execution impressed me. If an actual band that had interesting things to say were mining the sonic territory this track unwittingly stumbled into, I’d probably find it more compelling than a lot of the buzzy, harder rock music that’s actually getting critical acclaim right now.

A Note About Donatism

“Saint Augustine” by Philippe de Champaigne

Is it uncomfortable to give what is, in this context, a relatively good rating to a song after having just written like ten paragraphs about how unnerving it is? Yes, but that’s the consumer advocacy framework for you. Do you know much about the Donatist schism back in the fourth century? A bunch of hardcore Christians decided that sacraments don’t work if the priest who administers them is a sellout. The Donatist perspective on AI music would be a lot like rockism—it would hold that the work is invalid because it was created improperly. The Donatists’ ideological opponent was Augustine of Hippo, who is essentially the patron saint of the concept of the guilty pleasure. He wrote extensively about how unnerving he found it to be moved more by the melody of a song than the words being sung. His view, which became the Catholic Church’s official position, is that the sacraments work ex opere operato, which means they’re valid even if the person performing them is flawed. You don’t have to get baptized again if it turns out the guy who did yours was secretly up to no good. A faulty interlocutor can’t come between you and God.

In the past, I’ve written about how I choose to reject R. Kelly’s creative accomplishments because I object to his crimes. He used to be one of my favorite artists, but now he’s persona non grata. I’m free to take that position so long as I’m writing from the heart about my personal views and experiences. The second I accept the consumer advocacy framework, though, I’m obligated to tell you the truth about whether or not his records are good. He did horrible things, and deserves to be forgotten, but in no way does that mean he didn’t make a lot of truly exceptional music. Records work ex opere operato. Every smug bystander who claims “I always knew something was off about them” in the wake of a cancellation is completely full of shit. No human being has the power to perceive the texture of an artist’s soul just by listening to their music. Record reviewers are therefore obligated to judge the object itself, not whoever made it.

That’s why any record reviewer who stays in the game going forward, regardless of how distasteful they may personally find AI, is going to end up praising AI-assisted music sooner or later. The queasy, awkward process of making qualitative judgements about absurd, dehumanizing digital artifacts like “On Floyd” is the future of music criticism. It might get easier when publicists start commissioning writers to work out some of the kinks in the discourse in press releases, but given the ongoing devaluation of recorded music as a medium, maybe there won’t be money for that, and critics are just going to have to raw dog it.

Claudia - Working As Intended

Thinkpop / Sophist*pop / Open Source

“Working As Intended” is the latest Claudia single to blow up online, and potentially the character’s biggest hit to date. Unlike the other Claudia songs we covered last time, this one wasn’t prompted by the character’s creator, anabology. Like Hatsune Miku, Claudia is a character that anyone can use in their own compositions. The official Claudia website is full of detailed instructions on how to make new Claudia videos that are visually consistent with the existing ones. “Working As Intended” was prompted by someone who goes by “telosapien,” presumably building on those guidelines. Like “On Floyd,” “Working As Intended” was created with Slopcannon.

For some time now, I have argued that fictional artists will end up being a better vehicle for AI-generated music than digital personas based on existing artists who are actively touring and releasing music. I don’t think it would make sense, for example, for Drake to open-source his voice and likeness because his business model still relies on making his releases hit like events. Claudia is a very straightforward example of what I had in mind, and in a way, so is what “young Theo Von” has become.

As far as this song goes, it’s a bit rougher around the edges than the other Claudia tunes we’ve discussed. If you’ve ever used Suno, you know that it’s basically impossible to convincingly fix micro-scale errors in an otherwise perfect output. If you don’t like the way the model sang a particular line, you basically have to generate an entirely new output if you want to hear something different. Songs with very dense lyrics can therefore be especially hard to realize because they provide so many obstacles for the model to trip over. In my own experiments, I’ve often had to cut-and-paste multiple versions of the same song together in a DAW in order to get a version where every word lands the way I want it to. Telosapien did not go that far. Especially in the final verse, the phrasing is very awkward in places, and there isn’t really a chorus to speak of. It feels like the prompter threw up their hands and went “close enough!” about two thirds of the way through the process of actually finishing the thing.

Weak choruses do seem to be a consistent feature of AI-assisted songwriting, but I think the problem is likely operator error rather than some baked-in deficiency of the models themselves. When the frontier preachers of the Second Great Awakening started adding sing-along choruses to hymns in the first place, the goal was to keep illiterate parishioners engaged. The verses would challenge them to digest new information, and the chorus would reward them with the pleasure of collectively singing a simpler, more repetitive part they already knew. A verse is allowed to burden you with an idea, but a chorus should make you feel weightless. AI models can anticipate the chord changes that might provide that kind of lift—it’s a simple formula that has been used often—but they can’t stop a user from overcrowding the chorus with unnecessary words. It makes a lot of sense that “Fable” contains Claudia’s strongest chorus melody to date, because that’s the one that effectively outsources the entire chorus structure to a tried-and-true nursery rhyme.

Still, overall, “Working As Intended” is probably the best Claudia song I’ve heard, and definitely the best Claudia video to date. The complete package is palpably unpolished compared to anabology’s work, but ultimately more compelling. “Whitepill” was willing to wink at the listener, but the overall goal was still to offer reassurance and titillation. It was a jingle, delivered by a mascot. “Working As Intended” is darker and more complex. It’s concerned with the impact that the current version of AI is having, not a hypothetical future version that undergoes a hard takeoff and either brings about a stress-free utopia or total human extinction. It suggests that the real danger of AI is that no matter how powerful it gets, it can only ever give us what we want, magnifying our flaws and blind spots to create a more exaggerated version of our existing world as opposed to a completely different one.

Overall, I think it does a pretty good job. The lyrics sound recognizably like Claude, but they don’t have any of the tics I associate with the worst Claude-borne pop lyrics—no footnotes are required, and there’s not a single line in the song that sounds like it refers to a prior conversation the listener isn’t privy to. The lyrics are dense and the subject matter is highly specific, but the whole package feels coherent as a self-contained song. It reminds me a little bit of the Killers’ cover of “Four Winds” by Bright Eyes, though more in terms of intent than execution. The type of hooky synthpop Stuart Price produces for clients like the Killers or Madonna and the literary ambition of Conor Oberst’s lyrics aren’t natural bedfellows—the skill set required to do either one of those things well typically won’t help you excel at the other. The Killers’ “Four Winds” cover, therefore, has always felt like a special little artifact to me because it manages both at the same time. The level of craftsmanship on display in “Working As Intended” doesn’t come close to that, or to the way Taylor Swift skillfully crams fistfuls of ten-dollar words into catchy pop melodies on “Anti-Hero,” but on some level, it does qualify as an accomplishment. This is especially true, I think, to people who spend a lot of time thinking about AI, which is a growing constituency that is probably doomed to remain underserved by the traditional music industry.

McLuhan once said that “we don’t know who discovered water, but we’re pretty sure it wasn’t a fish.” The idea is that our environments are invisible until we leave them. The concept of an “ocean” didn’t exist until some life forms migrated onto land. The concept of an “ecosystem” didn’t occur to anyone until after the Soviet Sputnik satellite, which briefly frightened Little Richard into forswearing secular music back in the fifties, prompted humanity to consider what the Earth looks like from space. The environmentalist view of humanity as a hostile invading force that exists separately from the otherwise harmonious balance of “nature” wouldn’t have made intuitive sense before we started polluting the rest of the solar system.

One consequence of AI music that will become evident in the months and years to come, then, is going to be the way we start seeing the record era from outside. The scope of what was possible in pop music when it was dominated by career songwriters will come to feel narrow and limited in retrospect. Subjects those people never would have concerned themselves with will be used as prompts by relative amateurs, and sometimes, the results will become successful enough to reveal the existence of audiences that would never have been discovered any other way. For better, or for worse. True connoisseurs of the medium as we’ve historically understood it will focus on the flaws, but true connoisseurs are a niche minority. Pop is for the masses, and the masses are loath to allow shoddy craftsmanship to get in the way of a good time.

That said, I’m a connoisseur and this is a review, so let’s talk flaws. Musically speaking, the boilerplate electropop production is functional, but not thrilling. Hard to fuck up sixteenth-note synth bass, but it exists more as a kind of scaffolding that holds a series of half-baked ideas together rather than as a foundation something greater can be built upon. The song’s best feature is the way the vocal strings big words together, building up momentum that unfortunately never explodes into a proper singalong chorus or compelling instrumental drop. The closest thing to a climax we get is a moment at the end of every pre-chorus where the beat drops out, which stops the song dead in its tracks exactly when it ought to achieve liftoff. The phrasing errors that pile up as the song progresses add insult to injury, making it clear that the song has nothing more to offer once you’ve heard everything it does in the first fifteen seconds.

As someone who has experience with Suno, I understand how this happened—getting the verses to work was probably an ordeal in and of itself, so on some level, I get why the prompter stopped there. Still, though, I can’t help but hear the result as sloppy and half-finished. “Working As Intended” gestures at what AI makes possible in this medium, but stops well short of realizing that potential. Maybe no one’s ever going to go that extra mile—the ongoing devaluation of recorded music, which AI will supercharge by exponentially destroying scarcity, might eradicate the financial incentive to try harder, ensuring that no one ever does. Kind of a frustrating prospect. It’s not that I want AI music to be better, philosophically speaking, but I know these tools can be used to create better work than what’s currently out there, and that knowledge feels like an itch I can’t scratch or a melody I can’t quite place. I guess that’s why we call them “earworms” and not “ear-kisses” or “ear-smiles.” Pop is a self-replicating organism that burrows into your head and never leaves, even if you wish it would.

Anyway, as far as the rating goes, I think a proper chorus, a tightened-up final verse, and a less clunky pre-chorus could have boosted it up a full point, but alas. Hopefully someone manages to do a better job of distilling Claude’s personality into a pop song before the novelty wears off and people stop trying. Two and a half out of five.