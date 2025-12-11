Leslie Fish died last month. She was eighty-one. Fish was a militant shitposter until the very end, responding directly to her critics on Reddit even in the final months of her life. Artists are often described as having been “ahead of their time,” and in Fish’s case, you could probably calculate the exact differential without trying too hard. She was publishing erotic fan fiction about Star Trek characters decades before the World Wide Web existed. In a meaningful sense, she was living in what I understand to be the present day well before I was born.

Though Fish lived a long and storied life, she was best known to her public as a “filk singer.” The term “filk” is an inside joke that has been making the rounds at science fiction conventions since the fifties. It generally refers to the practice of writing folk songs about science fiction and fantasy franchises. Star Trek started airing in nineteen sixty-six, which is about the same time that what Dave Van Ronk called “The Great Folk Scare” was impacting suburban America after breaking containment and escaping from Greenwich Village. Though impromptu small-scale nerdcore hootenannys had already been taking place at conventions for some time, the arrival of Star Trek and Bob Dylan in mainstream pop culture brought a lot of new talent into the scene.

According to Gary McGrath, who wrote the book on filk, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s commitment to depicting diversity on-screen had an impact on the science fiction fan community. “This idea strongly resonated with science fiction fans,” he wrote. “And with filkers, who were different even among fans. It was an idea that begged to be expressed in song. At the same time, Star Trek brought in many ‘femmefans’ (but don’t use that word today!), including some first-rate songwriters.”

Leslie Fish was the cream of that crop. Her best-known compositions represent the pinnacle of the filk idiom both in theory and in practice. One is “Hope Eyrie,” a sober, self-serious ballad about the moon landing that aimed to push the same emotional buttons as Hans Zimmer’s score for Interstellar and probably succeeded more often than not back when the memory of watching it was still fresh in the minds of listeners. Another is “Banned From Argo,” a raunchy, rollicking banger about the sordid things she imagined the crew of the Enterprise might get up to on shore leave. The popularity of the latter tune at conventions grew so irritating to Fish that she started refusing to perform it, prompting fans to create their own variations.

“Soon enough,” she told McGrath. “I got sick to death of singing that bleeping song. I made a general announcement asking the fen to please not ask me to sing it more than once per con. Even that got to be too much, and I asked the fen not to ask me for it at all. That didn’t stop other filkers from singing it — often several times per con — while I was in earshot, so next I asked that please, nobody sing it while I’m around. Well, the fans complied — but then, if you please, they started filking it. Yea, verily, they kept their promise and didn’t sing that bleeping song in my presence; they’d sing filks on it instead.”

On record, “Banned From Argo” sounds a bit repetitive, but it wasn’t really designed for the type of passive consumption that records tend to be optimized for now. To understand the appeal, you have to imagine you’re hearing it in a filk circle, paying close attention during the verses to hear each individual singer’s unique spin on the lyrics, and then joining in along with everyone else to sing the chorus. Like the Great Folk Scare that propelled Dylan to superstardom, the sixties filk boom revolved around young boomers rediscovering the pleasures of what music had been before the advent of record players. Maximum enjoyment required active listening and enthusiastic participation. You had to be there.

On her official website’s extensive biography page, Fish dismissed “Banned From Argo” as a “damned piece of fluff” and lamented that it threatened to eclipse the popularity of her more serious work. This tension speaks to the way that fan communities changed in the years after the song was first released in nineteen seventy-seven. The community that embraced Star Trek was one of the earliest examples of what we would now describe as a “fandom,” but back then, “fandom” was a niche within a niche. An influx of trekkies might have been able to turn science fiction conventions into much livelier affairs, but they couldn’t stop Star Trek itself from being cancelled after three seasons.

Back then, fandom was a tiny, embryonic subculture. There was no Tumblr equivalent capable of frictionlessly evangelizing it directly to normies in their homes. If you were participating, you had to go out of your way to do it, and only total weirdos were doing that shit. Leslie Fish was an unrepentant eccentric who fit that description perfectly. On her two most successful albums, Folk Songs For Folk Who Ain’t Been Born Yet and Solar Sailors, she was backed up by the Dehorn Crew, which was the house band for the Chicago branch of the International Workers of the World. Solar Sailors featured a song called “Wobblies From Space” that told a story about Captain Kirk finally meeting his match when an IWW organizer unionized the Starship Enterprise under his watch. These weren’t exactly Disney adults. To Fish and her ilk, making “fan works” probably felt like scribbling obscenities on a bathroom wall, not generating value for corporations.

To some extent, I can imagine what that must have been like. I encountered scattered bits and pieces of that world during my childhood. I recall the scorn I witnessed during a visit by a family friend’s weird uncle who sported a ponytail, spoke Klingon, and had never had a girlfriend. I remember my Mom getting as angry as she ever got about anything when I expressed interest in stuff like superhero comics and Dungeons & Dragons, not because she was religious or conservative, necessarily, but because she thought that stuff was for losers. Once upon a time, that was probably true.

Today, of course, things are different. Raunchy “romantasy” is the biggest thing in publishing, and the film rights to a novel called Alchemised that began life as Harry Potter fan fiction were sold to Legendary Entertainment for three million dollars earlier this year. A miniature entertainment industry that revolves around celebrity-run Dungeons & Dragons campaigns has spawned multiple hit podcasts and animated shows. Formerly obscure Marvel characters like Thanos and Groot have become household names. Star Trek itself hasn’t quite achieved blockbuster status, but the IP was recently acquired by David Ellison in the Paramount/Skydance merger, and he’s saying he wants to make it a priority.

Fandom isn’t a subculture anymore, it is the subculture. Officially sanctioned Marvel and Harry Potter merchandise is what keeps Hot Topic afloat now, not band tees or studded belts. Accordingly, fandom is now the primary force shaping mainstream music. The clearest example of this is Taylor Swift, whose gargantuan success in the current decade speaks to where the mainstream is headed. As much as her career resembles that of recording artists like Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and Michael Jackson, it has also functioned as an inflection point through which fandom culture has taken root in popular music. Taylor Swift fans write fan fiction, engage in theorycrafting, and hunt for easter eggs in much the same way that Star Trek fans did in the seventies. Some of them even concoct elaborate narratives about gay relationships they imagine her having had with friends and co-workers, in much the same way that Leslie Fish and her peers did with Kirk and Spock.

In his book on filk, Gary McGrath describes Leslie Fish as “one of the best known of all filkers.” In a sense, that’s true. She’s probably the most popular artist to ever describe herself as such, and the most successful product of the insular subculture from which the term originates. There’s no better case study I could point you towards in order to conjure up an understanding of what fandom was before it became big business. “Banned From Argo” came out in nineteen seventy-seven, though, the same year that Star Wars hit theaters. The world that Leslie Fish emerged from didn’t stick around for long afterwards. It exploded in her rear-view mirror like Superman’s home planet after his parents sent him away in a rocket.

Dr. Demento liked to play filk on his radio show, which means that his protégé “Weird Al” Yankovic was definitely familiar with it when he started recording the parodies that would go on to make him famous. In fact, he has even recorded at least one tune that’s as straightforward an example of a filk song as anything anyone’s ever played in a filk circle: “The Saga Begins,” which rewrote the lyrics of Don McLean’s “American Pie” to be about the Star Wars prequels. It briefly co-existed on MTV with Y2K pop and shiny-suit rap around the turn of the millennium.

The question of whether or not Yankovic qualifies as a filk singer has apparently been the subject of much debate in the filk community, and McGrath does spend some time discussing it in his filk book. From a distance, this sort of deliberation feels a lot like the sort of arguments that tend to erupt around words like “punk” and “indie” in more music-focused subcultures. Some factions want to proudly claim popular exports as native sons and daughters, while others want to loudly exclude anyone who doesn’t kneel and swear fealty. In the end, those arguments never go anywhere because no one participating has the authority to enforce a judgement. When it comes to genre, only radio formats and internal Spotify tags are real. Everything else is just entertainment.

Regardless of whether or not anyone is using the word, music that retains the form and texture of filk has been growing steadily more popular as fandom itself has become a major force in the post-internet pop culture landscape. Yankovic is often described as a “novelty” artist, which is a word that implies fleeting, flash-in-the-pan success, but forty years into his career, he’s doing as well as ever. He plays arenas, and was recently the subject of a biopic starring the guy who played Harry Potter. As fandom culture rises, so too do his fortunes.

Another artist that some filkers like to claim is Jonathan Coulton, a software developer-turned-singer/songwriter who was invited by Valve to contribute original songs to the Portal games after his music found an audience with podcasters and tech geeks during the aughts. You may know his work from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. He wrote “Bikini Bottom Day,” which functions as SpongeBob’s main theme and recurs throughout the production. Ariana Grande may well have been watching Ethan Slater sing it when she decided she wanted to date him.

In a way, Wicked the novel is fan fiction, and Wicked the musical is filk. The intellectual property those works are based on just happens to be in the public domain. The songs that Jack Black wrote for the Minecraft and Super Mario Bros. movies both charted on the Billboard Hot One Hundred, either one of them would feel completely at home being performed in a filk circle at a convention. He almost seems to function as an official representative of fandom culture in those films, a credentialed liaison between the rights holders and the kids in the audience. He talks about binging Minecraft on set at every opportunity in order to let make fans feel like they have a seat at the table. A filk poet laureate.

Earlier this year, songs from the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack managed to outperform anything a conventional, corporeal K-pop group has ever released. Even the legendarily fierce parasocial attachment that acts like BTS and Blackpink inspired, which was powerful enough to reshape the record business in and of itself, was no match for the fandom that erupted around fictional characters from a fantasy world. When Sony greenlit the film, they probably imagined that the best-case scenario would be capitalizing on K-pop’s popularity, riding on the coattails of the genre’s biggest names. In fact, what the property’s success demonstrates is that fictional genre narratives might now be a more effective delivery system for hit singles than traditional recording artists. Fandom is what moves the needle now.

Today, Disney announced a new three-year licensing agreement with OpenAI. Disney is investing a billion dollars into the company and making over two hundred characters available for users of OpenAI’s generative video app Sora to utilize in their outputs. Sora users can already create videos featuring the likenesses of friends and certain celebrities who have opted in, and now they’ll be able to use certain Disney characters as well.

What does Disney get out of this? I mean, a billion dollars in OpenAI equity is nothing to sneeze at. You can’t just go and buy stock in that company on the open market right now because they haven’t done an IPO yet. Once they do, the value of Disney’s stake might go up exponentially. IPO hype can lead to insane valuations and Disney is now exceptionally well-positioned to capture some of the upside if that happens here. OpenAI is one of the most hyped tech companies in the history of the world, so odds are good that the IPO bump will be significant regardless of whether it hits before the bubble pops or afterwards. Google’s IPO happened two years after the dot com bust, and it worked out spectacularly.

Disney will also offer “curated selections of Sora-generated videos” on the Disney+ app, which could help drive advertising and subscription revenue if the results prove engaging. Sora users will effectively be working for Disney on a volunteer basis, creating content for Disney+ that they don’t own or benefit from in any meaningful way. Fan fiction and officially licensed media will flow through the same pipeline.

Now, at this point, you might be thinking to yourself, “but Jaime, that’s so stupid of them. Social media is a hellscape. If Disney lets random fans use their characters for AI slop videos, the result will just be Mickey in a Klan hood burning pregnant Elsa at the stake while Spider-Man hits the woah. When Sora first went up on the app store, I remember seeing all these crazy videos of Sam Altman in blackface. What is Disney thinking?”

All of that might be true, but ultimately, all of those worst-case scenarios are going to happen either way. The first appearance of Mickey Mouse is already in the public domain, and over the course of the twenty thirties, core Disney franchises like Dumbo, Snow White, and Cinderella will follow, meaning there will be no legal mechanism stopping AI companies from training models on that IP or users of those models from generating and distributing any permutation of those films they can imagine. Disney will never have more leverage when it comes to enforcing their copyright claims than they do right now, and they’re using it to acquire a big chunk of the next big thing. From their perspective, maybe it feels like they’re Blockbuster deciding to buy Netflix in the late nineties.

Remember, before L. Frank Baum’s Oz books went into the public domain, Wicked would have been considered fan fiction that was just as crass and undesirable as Paramount probably thought Leslie Fish’s Kirk/Spock slash fiction was in the seventies. Disney’s early animated successes are themselves derivative of public domain works. Even “Steamboat Willie,” the first Mickey Mouse cartoon, was a parody of a silent film starring Buster Keaton. If you zoom out far enough, everything is fan fiction. Everything is filk.

To corporations like Disney, models like Sora represent the industrialization of fan culture. Instead of cobbling together filk circles and zines with battered old guitars and monochrome photocopies, fan culture will now be created with state-of-the-art tools very much like the ones officially-sanctioned creators will employ, and distributed via the same platforms as the works that inspired it. The scorned trekkie uncles of our present day reality, many of whom probably got rich enough off Bitcoin and LLM startups to buy girlfriends outright, have changed everything by turning enormous clusters of graphics cards into an unthinkably powerful filking machine. The entire U.S. economy now seems to revolve around fannish, sci-fi derived narratives about the transformative power of new technology that are being perpetuated by a bunch of nerds who all look and act like they listen to filk recreationally. For such narratives to bear fruit, nature itself will need to be overwritten by miles and miles of Costco-sized warehouses containing what are effectively overtuned Gaming PCs.

If Leslie Fish had been born a couple of decades later, maybe should have been waging flame wars on LessWrong and in the comment section of Slate Star Codex instead of throwing in with the wobblies and writing the trekkie national anthem. Maybe what’s coming next would have thrilled her. Alas, this was as much of the future as she ever got to see.

