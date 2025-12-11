The Seat of Loss

The Seat of Loss

Allegra Rosenberg
Dec 12

This is a really fantastic piece. I had no idea Fish passed away, shame on me. She was one of the greats. Bjo Trimble is still alive at 92! Connie Faddis is still around too!

>>> To Fish and her ilk, making “fan works” probably felt like scribbling obscenities on a bathroom wall, not generating value for corporations.

As near-completely as historically subcultural fandom has been subsumed into the cultural mainstream/superstructure in 2025, what excites me looking to the future is the continued existence of places, digital and IRL, where being a fan still feels like this. It's difficult, but not impossible, & I think means it's more important every passing day that young people are given the tools to find and access their own "bathroom walls"...

>>> The entire U.S. economy now seems to revolve around fannish, sci-fi derived narratives about the transformative power of new technology that are being perpetuated by a bunch of nerds who all look and act like they listen to filk recreationally.

Would be interested to hear your take on the gender division of fandom c. 1970 & how it has and has not been perpetuated. I think filk seems to have been pretty equal—kind of an outlier for its time—but the world of Trek fic Leslie was a part of was notably female-dominated and today's fanfic scene, especially the NSFW side, is still mainly women and queer people today, whereas the world of LessWrong/SSC—the nerds perpetuating the above—is quite dudebro-coded. Ready Player One, RoyalRoad, progression fantasy type stuff... to me, that's not fandom qua fandom even if it is sci-fi and fandom-adjacent.

& I think there is something to be said about the social aspect of filk and how "filking machine" is (thankfully) an oxymoron of a kind... Filk was/is a genre more or less inextricable from the social and emotional conditions of fandom and convention-going and being weird obsessive creative nerds. So what does that mean about how we might work to preserve subcultural practices on an interpersonal level, even as "music that retains the form and texture of filk" rises on the charts?

1 reply by jaime brooks
The AI Architect
Dec 12

Fascinating take on the Disney-OpenAI deal as the industrialization of fan culture. The bit about Sora users essentially working for Disney on a volunteer basis while generating content they don't own really captures the cynical endgame here. It's like fandom went from countercultural bathroom graffiti to becoming unpaid R&D for corportaions. Wild to think Leslie Fish's subversive Kirk/Spock fiction prefigured a future where IP holders harvest fan labor at scale.

